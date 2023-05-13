Who is Babydumplingg? Mukbang drama explained as YouTuber comes under fire for allegedly faking videos

TikTok star babydumplingg, who has amassed a significant following for her food videos, recently came under fire for allegedly faking her Mukbang content.

Users are claiming that she doesn't completely finish her food. In fact, some users accused her of wasting food, stating that she only eats tiny bites out of her meals for the sake of the video and wastes the rest.

Mukbang is a popular internet trend where an individual or a group posts videos or live streams of themselves eating a huge amount of exotic or eye-pleasing food, while interacting with viewers or just talking about random topics.

Mukbangs originated in South Korea, gaining popularity through live streams in the late 2000s. Some of the most famous Mukbangers include DONA, Jane ASMR, and Zach Choi ASMR.

Mukbang content creator babydumplingg has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok

Tram Tran, popularly known as babydumplingg, is a 23-year-old food vlogger from San Jose, California. She makes a lot of Mukbang videos on TikTok where she is seen consuming massive proportions of food in a single sitting. The TikTok star boasts over 1.7 million followers on the platform and over 101K followers on Instagram.

She has posted videos of her munching on food from incredibly popular restaurant chains such as Panda Express, Taco Bell, Wingstop, Mcdonald's, and Firehouse Subs.

The viral star has also collaborated with Princess Polly Boutique on Instagram, a sustainable fashion boutique based in Australia that has over 2 million followers. She has also done sponsorship deals with popular food delivery service DoorDash and phone case maker, Casetify.

The TikTok starlet's video pattern is consistently the same. She displays her assortment of food and then proceeds to take bites out of each of them. Due to the videos being made for TikTok, they are interlaced with quick cuts each time she takes a bite. Therefore, she never fully showcases herself consuming the whole proportion of food.

babydumplingg responds as netizens pick sides

Users are split when it comes to this drama as some feel like there is no way she is able to consume such a large amount of food on a regular basis, pointing out the cuts being made in the TikTok videos as proof that she doesn't fully eat the food.

Others claim to have never seen her swallow her food, therefore alleging that she could be spitting or purging the food right back. However, these are claims without any verified backing.

ms-g @ghandrx babydumplingg not eating her food cause i am . she takes her bites then i finish them off. babydumplingg not eating her food cause i am . she takes her bites then i finish them off.

you_mystify_me @You_Mystify_Me “babydumplingg” on tiktok is the queen of the chew & spit “babydumplingg” on tiktok is the queen of the chew & spit

The TikTok star herself has responded to a few comments that stated that they do not believe that she eats all the food. She adressed TikTok comments that accused her of being fake with simple responses such as "Nope", "literally ate it all 💀💀", and "check out my YT channel".

In fact, she eventually posted two videos of herself doing uncut Mukbangs on her Youtube channel. Youtube's longer format meant that she no longer had to use quick cuts and could now showcase herself eating the whole meal.

The skeptics still remain unconvinced as some still hold on to the accusations of her spitting the food out. Some users claim that babydumplingg is engaging in blatantly obvious binging and purging.

babydumplingg still racks up consistant numbers on TikTok by posting the same kind of videos to fans of her content. Fans constantly pile on support for her videos as evidenced by her comments section on Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok. She also receives encouraging tweets from her fans to keep doing her thing despite the backlash.

Ayana & the Senzu Beans @uhh_yana I follow @/babydumplingg on IG. I love watching her eat. Lol I follow @/babydumplingg on IG. I love watching her eat. Lol

💋 @kazteeI why is everyone hating on babydumplingg it's not like it's y'alls money she's wasting lmaoooo why is everyone hating on babydumplingg it's not like it's y'alls money she's wasting lmaoooo

Apart from replies to comments and both her uncut Youtube videos, Tram has not yet made a formal reply addressing allegations against her.

