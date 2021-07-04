Who is Bel Powley? All you need to know about Douglas Booth's fiance as the couple announce their engagement

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley have announced their engagement. But some may be out of the loop when it comes to Powley and her career accomplishments.

Powley is a 29-year-old English actress. She was born and raised in London, and her father, Mark Powley, was also an actor. Acting is a profession long followed by her family. She has starred in a number of significant projects so far.

One of her most notable movies was "The King of Staten Island," with Pete Davidson in the lead role. On top of her movie credits, Powley has also played roles in projects such as "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" and "Carrie Pilby." While these are notable past projects, Powley has continued to create her niche in the industry.

As of now, Powley has been playing roles in the series "The Morning Show" as well as a series called "Soft Voice." She has clearly been involved in an extensive list of roles throughout her career so far.

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley's relationship and engagement

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley are engaged!! ♥️💍 pic.twitter.com/fm1rFONggF — best of douglas booth (@bestofdbooth) July 3, 2021

Douglas Booth is also an English actor alongside his fiance Bel Powley. Like many other couples in the industry, the two met through a mutual acting gig where they have both worked in the past.

They apparently met on the set of "Mary Shelley," which was released in 2016. In an interview with Brown's Fashion last year, Powley discussed her relationship with Booth. She spoke about the characters they played on the show and how she feels about being in a relationship with him.

"He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister. That’s when we fell in love."

News of the engagement was revealed on Instagram. The couple were on a picnic in Primrose Hill. The pair looked incredibly happy together, as the caption read:

"Very, VERY happy."

Edited by Srijan Sen