Who does Benny Safdie play in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan summer blockbuster is all set to hit theatres on July 21, 2023. The film has managed to take the world by storm recently and has seemingly reinvigorated the spirit of cinema among audiences all around the world.

The historical biographical thriller focuses on the life and beginnings of one of history's most renowned physicists that is none other than J. Robert Oppenheimer. Not only will the film provide an insight into his personal relationships but will detail his revolutionary development of nuclear weaponry, which forever altered the course of human history. Featuring numerous historical characters, the film is sure to be an enjoyable and penetrating experience for cinema lovers.

Among one of the characters that the film is set to bring to life is that of Hungarian theoretical physicist Edward Teller. A prime figure in the creation and eventual detonation of the atomic bomb, to narrate Oppenheimer's story would be impossible without the mention of Edward Teller. What makes Teller's equation with the physicist even more interesting is that the former was the only scientist to have testified against him during his security clearance controversy in 1954.

Benny Safdie plays Edward Teller in Oppenheimer (Images via YouTube)

Given that Oppenheimer hosts only Hollywood's A-listers, this particularly intriguing character in the film is set to be played by acclaimed American director and actor Benny Safdie. The actor, who has previously starred in films such as Licorice Pizza and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, has garnered much appreciation for his stunning portrayal of characters. Oppenheimer, fans are already hoping for a phenomenal performance from the star.

Benny Safdie opens up about how he got casted in Oppenheimer

In an interview with GQ magazine, Benny reveals that Christopher Nolan had been looking for someone "fresh and unexpected" to play the coveted role of Edward Teller. He had first seen Safdie in the film Good Time and then in Licorice Pizza. According to Christopher Nolan:

"I called Paul [Thomas Anderson] and I asked about Benny, and he gave him the strongest possible endorsement and pointed out that he's an incredible actor, but also just a wonderful guy."

However, Benny also added that it wasn't easy to prepare for the role as he had to practice Edward Teller's mannerisms day in and day out and had to adapt to a thick Hungarian accent. While Nolan had kept asking him to send a voice memo of his voice, Benny revealed that he used to give excuses and had put off the task for weeks on end. Finally, when he had sent the recording to Nolan, the director appreciated it and said:

“When he sent me that recording, I listened to it about a thousand times and very much enjoyed it.”

During the various press tours that Christopher Nolan and his star cast have attended, the director has continued to hail praises for Benny, and it'll be interesting to see how the actor brings such an intriguing and unique character to life.

More about Oppenheimer's cast

As mentioned above, Christopher Nolan's epic thriller features a fantastic star cast with actor Cillian Murphy in the lead. The actor who rose to fame for his phenomenal performance in Netflix's crime drama Peaky Blinders has been due for an opportunity for far too long, and fans all around the world have been vocal about wanting to see the star in film projects.

With Christoper Nolan's Oppenheimer, the star finally gets to headline a blockbuster project and have his moment. Cillian has already garnered stunning reviews from audiences based on the film's trailer alone and fans can't wait to see what more the film comprises.

Apart from him, the film stars award-winning actors and actresses such as Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh, among numerous others.

Oppenheimer releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.