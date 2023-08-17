Who is Bentellect? Jordan Maxx allegations explored as TikToker gets blasted by netizens online

In a series of bombshell allegations, Benjamin aka Bentellect, a 34-year-old American TikTok content creator and YouTuber, was accused of verbally harassing women online and being offensive to them. On July 21, Jordan Maxx, an OF creator took to X to share some screenshots of the conversation she had with the TikToker. Though she did not reveal his name at first, later on in the thread, she tagged Bentellect.

Benjamin baited her to do a podcast with him where they would do a pickle-tasting test, to which Jordan agreed. However, three hours before their meeting, he messaged her to ask if she wanted to make a video with him for her OF. Benjamin tried to reason that since she was doing a video for his YouTube, he wanted to return the favor by helping her with her OF content.

Jordan Maxx's post on X exposing Benjamin. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Jordan politely turned down the request after which Benjamin canceled on her telling her that he would do the pickle-tasting video with someone else. She asked him the reason behind his sudden decision to which he replied that he expected to film an OF video with her and see where things lead them.

After Jordan Maxx shared the screenshot on X, Benjamin threatened to sue her in her DM if she doesn’t take her post down. Soon, multiple women started texting Jordan to share their personal experiences with Bentellect and sent her screenshots of the conversations where the TikToker evidently misbehaved with them.

Benjamin threatened to sue Jordan if she does not take her post down. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Bentellect is alleged to have a history of misconduct with women online

Bentellect rose to fame on TikTok where his content focuses on reacting to other people’s tweets, videos, and memes. He has a follower count of over 11 million. He posts the same content on YouTube as well where he has over 3.2 million subscribers.

However, the allegations against the 34-year-old TikToker are quite shocking as several women brought it to attention that Benjamin has a habit of messaging women online, asking them for s**ual favors, and when things don't go his way, he badmouths them.

Jordan Maxx says the pickle-tasting test podcast was her idea which Benjamin stole. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Under the same thread, where Jordan Maxx posted the screenshots of her chats with Benjamin, she added more screenshots sent to her by other women who wished to remain anonymous. Jordan also mentioned that the pickle-tasting mukbang video was her idea and she was upset that Benjamin stole her concept and was going to do the mukbang video with someone else.

The TikToker messaged another OF creator with a similar proposal of filming a podcast with her. But later, he asked her if she wanted to make OF content with her and make money on the platform. When the woman did not immediately respond to him, he started messaging her on repeat and called her names.

Another woman who faced a similar experience with Benjamin messaged Jordan. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

One other woman also shared a similar experience where Benjamin baited her to film a podcast with her, but later canceled and told her that he only wanted to get physical with her.

Benjamin was accused of baiting women into filming intimate videos with him. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Jordan also shared the story of another anonymous woman who claimed that back in 2019 or 2020, when she matched with Benjamin on Tinder and they began a casual relationship, he lied about his age. At that time, he was 29 but he told the woman that he was 25. The woman also accused Bentellect of gaslighting her and calling her "crazy".

The said woman later found out that Bentellect already had a girlfriend back then who was younger than her. When the anonymous woman spoke to Benjamin's then-girlfriend she also said that the TikToker lied to her as well about his age. Jordan Maxx called Benjamin a "predator" for trying to get physically involved with younger women on Tinder by lying about his age.

The TikToker lied about his age to several women. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Another woman messaged Jordan to share her experience with Bentellect and implied that he is the kind of person to threaten people with lawsuits even when he does not have valid grounds to do so.

Benjamin is accused of having a knack for suing people on invalid grounds. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

The TikToker addressed the allegations in a post on his X account on August 13. He expressed his "disgust" at the accusations and wrote that he firmly believes in the equal rights of everyone, "including women".

Bentellect's response to the allegations. (Image via X/@TheJordanMaxx)

Bentellect denied the allegations and said that he hoped to directly have a conversation with anyone who might feel like they have been wronged by him. However, the TikToker likely deleted or hid the post later, as there are no recent posts from 2023 visible on his profile.