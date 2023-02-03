Who is the Berry family from TikTok? Household goes viral by pretending to be wolf pack

The Berry family has garnered millions of views on TikTok with their unique personalities.

Over the years, TikTok has progressed from being a dancing and singing platform to something more inclusive of all talents. From expressing emotions through poetry to rambling about relatable content, users believe they have seen it all.

The Berry family, however, seem to be showcasing their inner alter egos and portraying themselves as wolves in their short-form videos on TikTok.

Berry family called wolf family on TikTok

TikTok users are surprised and excited to follow this family's journey through their online presence. The Wolf family is famous for pretending to be a pack of wolves with each having their designated role.

The Berry family, or the Wolf family, physically channel their wolf alter egos and pretend to be the animal. It is a visual experience you must see at least once, according to TikTokers.

They are a pack of five females - Mumma, Miraclejade, Faith, Page, and Lacey. Mumma Beery is the Alpha and the mother of the remaining four girls. Miraclejade is the 'Pup in training', Faith is the Coffee Wolf, Paige is the Moody Wolf, and Lacey is the Sassy Wolf.

Each of them has their own wolf personality that they can turn on. The all-women's family have several videos online of them howling and trying to dominate one another.

They fit into all alpha-pack cliches and showcase the relationship between them. Their family consists of alpha, pups and more positions, just like a wolf's family.

Some of their videos have crossed over 30 million views, whereas others in the recent past have touched over 2 million views.

The Berry family's first video on TikTok was on May 16, 2022. It was about the man of the house being a 'deadbeat' with the caption having a hashtag - #deadbeatdads and '#domesticviolenceawareness'.

Their short-form video content usually revolves around content like lip dubs and trending videos. The main idea or topic of their videos is usually about surviving domestic violence and making it through.

With over 118k followers on TikTok, they have been taking over the internet with their allegedly absurd behavior. Citizens claim to be disturbed and fascinated by their actions and pretenses.

How are users reacting to this family's pretense and behavior?

Twitterati and TikTok users are losing their minds over the wolf family. There have been several threads on Twitter Tweets where the family is repeatedly mentioned.

While some are fascinated with the refreshing way the family expresses themselves, others are straight-up horrified or shaken.

TikTok users have not left the comments section humor-free either. They seem to have questioned and mocked the family in almost all the videos for which the wolf family has gone viral. This incessant mocking or worry has led to quite a lot of engagement in the Wolf Family's comment sections.

However, the support system is yet to come crumbling down. Several users, like the one below, have expressed their love and support for the way the family expresses themselves.

Netizens seem to be disturbed and concerned for the mental health of the wolf children, whereas others are mildly curious and analytical about what drives them to act the way they do.

Although such TikTok families are ridiculed, there are numerous well-known families on the platform, including the Harfin family, the 'Dadosaur' family, Megan Elizabeth and her boys, Joe Mele and his father, and Okay Fam. Each is unique and hilarious in its own way.

The Berry family is going nowhere, with growth and followers increasing day by day. Grab a bite and pull down a seat for this long ride.

