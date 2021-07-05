Who is Brandon Blackstock? Everything about Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband amid divorce proceedings

American singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently separated from Brandon Blackstock. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in October 2013. They are yet to solve and end everything in court.

They are the parents of two children born in 2014 and 2016. Brandon is the father of another son and daughter with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce a long time ago after seven years of marriage. She mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason. Clarkson mentioned in an interview in 2020 that she consulted some friends who have been through a divorce.

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

43-year-old Brandon Blackstock is a music manager and amateur pilot. Country singing star Rebecca McEntire is Branson’s stepmother and Kelly’s mentor.

Brandon’s net worth is around $10 million. He is the CEO of Starstruck Management Company and he co-owns it with his father. However, Kelly Clarkson revealed in December 2020 that her husband was not a certified talent manager.

Brandon’s company says that they owe $1.4 million to Kelly. Kelly has paid no importance to his contract since Brandon reportedly ran everything illegally.

Kelly had sold the Nashville house for $6.3 million. It's possible that Brandon Blackstock will earn some profits from that and he might have to return the money Kelly paid for him while he was her talent manager.

Brandon Blackstock married Melissa Ashworth, and they separated in 2012. He started dating Kelly the same year. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Kelly said that she has nothing but love for Brandon. She revealed that they have known each other for a very long time.

The court process is left to be completed in this divorce. It remains to be seen how things will change for both after their separation.

Edited by Ashish Yadav