Who was Bryan Patrick Miller? All about the 'Zombie Hunter' ahead of Dateline NBC

As Dateline NBC: On the Hunt for The Zombie Hunter aired on Friday, October 27, 2023, questions regarding Bryan Patrick Miller, better known as the Zombie Hunter, will surely arise.

Bryan Patrick Miller, a 42-year-old divorced dad, was accused of killing two women in the early 1990s and had been consequently sentenced to death in a hearing dated June 7, 2023. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf, responsible for the breakthrough, worked on the 30-year-old cold case and concluded with DNA profiling and a sting operation in his aid.

The new episode on Bryan Patrick Miller on Dateline NBC released its synopsis, which reads,

"The murders of two young women near a Phoenix canal remain unsolved for over 20 years until a team of cold case detectives take on the case and investigate a man known as the Zombie Hunter."

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Bryan Patrick Miller: The accused behind the Canal Killings

The killings of two women along the Arizona Canal near Metrocenter Mall in 1993 and 1992 remained unsolved for over twenty years as the case developed into a high-profile cold case popularly known as the Canal Killings.

The mysterious disappearances and eventual murders of 21-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas left Phoenix women locked indoors for days following the headlines.

The grizzly affair that started gaining traction from the date of the first murder, November 8, 1992, found resolution on January 13, 2015, as a genetic genealogy search revealed Bryan Patrick Miller to be the perpetrator in this particular cold case.

Bryan's existence was no stranger to police records as he had been convicted of crimes earlier - one which sent him to the juvenile detention center. At the same time, the other entailed a charge of first-degree assault.

A still of Bryan as the Zombie Hunter (Image via Maricopa County Court)

The case of the Canal Killings was followed up by Clark Schwartzkopf and his team of detectives who worked on the case and had Identifinders International dig out the surname Miller.

The records suggested Bryan Miller as a potential suspect owing to previous police records, and this became the grounds for a sting operation to collect his DNA sample to match with the assaulted victims' bodies.

Bryan was tracked down to an Amazon warehouse where he worked. He had an alternate ego named the Zombie Hunter, which gained popularity among the locals and the police officers as well. he was a divorced father to his 15-year-old daughter named Sarah.

While the DNA profiling revealed Bryan to be the accused in the Canal Killings, the trial made a lot more details about his past surface. Bryan Patrick Miller shared an abusive relationship with his mother, Ellen, who was a detention officer using her security belt on her son from the age of 5.

A still of Bryan Patrick Miller (Image via Arizona Department of Corrections)

Bryan's growth also exposed him to violent s*xual media and p*rnographic films that allegedly altered his brain chemistry, resulting in dissociative amnesia in adulthood, as claimed by his attorneys during the hearings.

Judge Cohen has offered Bryan Patrick Miller the death penalty on two counts of first-degree murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas. His ex-wife claimed Bryan to be behind the murder of 13-year-old Brandy Myers. However, the claim remained unfounded due to a lack of evidence.