Who is Bugzie The Don? Virginia rapper sentenced to 5 months in prison over Capitol riot album cover

American rapper Bugzie The Don, whose real name is Antionne Brodnax, has been sentenced to five months in prison for posing at the scene during the Capitol riots for his album cover. The rapper will additionally face a year of probation.

The Capitol riots, which were carried out by Trump supporters and took place on January 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, ended up claiming several lives.

Bugzie had taken photos both outside and inside of the Capitol Building, as reported by WRIC. His album was released on March 4, 2021, via Don Status Entertainment. The Virginia rapper had also reportedly taken pictures with statues in the midst of the riots, which further exposed him, and led to his arrest.

As per court documents cited by the Washington Post, Brodnax admitted to being present inside the Capitol on January 6. However, he said that he was there just to take pictures and videos for his music video.

Bugzie The Don was previously convicted for possession of a firearm

𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙 𝙋𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙚 🇺🇸 ◌🗽 @pierce_dav @MacFarlaneNews Rapper Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” gets 5 months and a yr of supervised release. He was on probation for another crime when he entered the Capitol. He'll be back! @MacFarlaneNews Rapper Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” gets 5 months and a yr of supervised release. He was on probation for another crime when he entered the Capitol. He'll be back!

This is not the first time Bugzie the Don has been charged with a felony. As per reports, the artist was previously convicted in Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and for possessing a firearm.

Owing to his prior convictions, the Justice Department had noted that he should spend 21 months in prison. The authorities also asked for an extended sentence for the rapper as he had deleted photographs and videos from his phone, which counted as evidence, and had to be submitted to the FBI.

Earlier this week, US District Judge Paul Friedman ruled that the rapper had willfully obstructed the administration of justice, as reported by Variety. The judge also pointed out that Bugzie The Don has historically had a problem with following conditions imposed upon him.

The artist’s lawyer, Mary Maguire, argued for a probationary sentence, noting that the artist is a “great community asset” and an entrepreneur as he started his own clothing line and music label. His arrest was then brought down to five months, with a year of supervised release.

Bugzie The Don's music career

Bugzie The Don is a rapper from Sandston, Virginia. He released his album The Capital, months after the Capitol riots took place in Washington, DC. The album features fourteen tracks, including a song titled, The Capital Skit. It is supported by guest appearances from artists including Brii, Slim Kartel, Fresh Porter, Luh Kiddo and D’VA.

The artwork on Bugzie The Don’s album cover of The Capital features the artist seated in a SWAT car, holding a cigar in his right hand, with an American flag behind him. The blurred-out background behind him shows pro-Trump supporters in the US Capitol.

His previous album, The Black Tape, was released in 2016. His discography also features singles dating back to 2013. These include songs like Make It Talk, Real, and Ball Til It's Over. He also released singles including All I Ever Wanted and Fa Me in 2015 and 2018 respectively. His 2020 releases include Get It Gone and Trendsetter.

His description page on YouTube describes him as:

"Motivated by the struggles of the streets, and a passion for the rap game. Continue to watch him as he goes through his journey to stardom to give insight and motivate his listeners and followers."

