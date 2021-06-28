Who is Cardi B’s baby’s dad? All about her relationship with Offset as rapper reveals pregnancy during BET Awards 2021

Belcalis “Cardi B” Marlenis Almánzar revealed at Sunday night’s BET Awards that she is pregnant with her second child. She was performing “Straightenin” and “Type Sh*t.”

The singer stepped out on stage wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with mesh detail that showed off her baby bump. After the performance, Cardi B shared a photo on Instagram of her growing belly:

Who is Cardi B’s baby’s dad?

Cardi B is currently married to American rapper Kiari “Offset” Kendrell Cephus. The songwriter is a member of the hip hop trio Migos, along with his cousins Quavious “Quavo” Keyate Marshall and Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball.

Migos got recognition after the release of their 2013 single “Versace.” The group also released their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, in 2015. Their single, “Bad and Boujee,” became an internet phenomenon in 2017.

Offest is also an investor in the esports organization FaZe Clan.

Apart from Migos, Offset has also released his music and collaborated with several artists. The 29-year-old was also featured in Metro Boomin’s single “No Complaints” with Drake in June 2017.

Offset released a collaborative studio album with rapper 21 Savage and record producer Metro Boomin titled “Without Warning.” Released on October 31st, 2017, the album debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Offest released his first solo album, “Father of 4,” on February 22nd, 2019. It also featured the single “Clout” with Cardi B. It peaked at the top 40 of the Hot 100 at number 39.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B started dating Offset in 2017. He proposed to her at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia at the Power 99 Powerhouse concert. The couple then got engaged on October 27th, 2017.

Cardi B wore a white Christian Siriano evening gown that revealed her pregnancy during her performance on Saturday Night Live on April 7th, 2018. She was around six months pregnant at the time.

Cardi B and Offest welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. Unfortunately, she announced in December 2018 through Instagram that she and Offset had separated, but the couple later reunited.

Cardi B and Offset made a public appearance at the Grammys in February 2019, and he accompanied the rapper during her acceptance speech for Best Rap Album.

Edited by Ravi Iyer