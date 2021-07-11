Who is Caroline Tyler? All about Zachary Levi's rumored new girlfriend as the couple make an appearance at the 2021 ESPYS

New reports are coming in which say that Zachary Levi might be in a relationship. Zachary was seen posing with his rumored girlfriend Caroline Tyler at the 2021 ESPYS on July 10.

Zachary was seen in a brown suit with matching loafers, and Caroline was wearing a sparkling white gown. Before being a part of the show, Zachary seemed to confirm his relationship with Caroline. Meanwhile, Zachary reposted Caroline’s Instagram story and held hands in a New York City park.

Zachary Levi mentioned his relationship status in an interview with Access Hollywood two years ago and confirmed that he was single at the time.

Caroline Tyler and Zachary Levi's dating history

Much of the information on Caroline Tyler is currently unavailable since her Instagram account is private. More details might get revealed in the future.

Zachary Levi mentioned in 2019 that he is happy being single, and it is good for him. He loves being himself and working on himself.

Zachary Levi once mentioned that he does not reveal much about his life in public. He tied the knot with Missy Peregrym in 2014. His wedding with Peregrym was brief, and he regrets that most of his friends and family members could not come.

The couple separated after 10 months, and Peregrym mentioned irreconcilable differences while filing for divorce. Levi was previously in a relationship with Caitlin Crosby in 2008. They broke up in 2010, and the news created a lot of buzzes everywhere.

Pop Culture says that Zachary Levi has been planning to start a family. He said that everyone sets out to be a great dad, and it takes a lot of soul searching and work.

Zachary’s romantic life has been full of ups and downs. He and Caroline Tyler have not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but things might get cleared in the next few months.

Edited by Srijan Sen