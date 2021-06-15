Who is Casey Frey? Vine star trends online after picture with alleged boyfriend goes viral

Casey Frey has come under the limelight after a picture with his alleged boyfriend went viral online. The 27-year-old has gained immense popularity for his dance videos and is one of the most loved social media influencers today.

Not much is known about the American dancer’s relationship, as he mostly keeps his private life out of the public eye. However, fans were always keen to know if Casey Frey had already met the love of his life.

CASEY FREY HAS A BOYFRIEND!! BOY!!!FRIEND!!!nature is healing pic.twitter.com/tkcUKCf4kR — kelise (@freelancepharm) June 14, 2021

The latest picture emerged online after fans unearthed an old post from Casey’s alleged boyfriend. The rumored pair are seen posing together for a selfie with the biggest of smiles plastered on their faces.

The post was captioned:

“I’m so ready for this year to be over, excited to see what’s next year brings.”

Frey’s alleged beau, Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen, is 30 years old, according to his Instagram bio. However, the account is private.

Also read: Valkyrae and her ex Sonii spark reconcilement rumors post-Las Vegas trip

Who is Casey Frey?

He is a popular online content creator known for his dance and comedy videos. The entertainer rose to prominence from his viral Vine videos, which earned him more than 250,000 followers.

Following the platform’s shutdown, Casey moved to Instagram and amassed a whopping 2.3 million followers within a short period. The comedian also became a fan favorite on Twitter for his great sense of humor and incredible dance moves.

Born on June 23rd, 1993, Casey grew up in Northern California, United States. He was always passionate about acting and dancing. His most popular Vine videos include the “bad bois” series, which brought him under direct spotlight.

In a 2019 interview with Fader, Casey Frey shared that his brother helped him direct and edit many of his initial videos. In the same interview, he also mentioned that he trained in dancing.

The artist took dance lessons from the School of Performing Arts & Cultural Education and his close acquaintances.

As his online fame continued to grow, Casey Frey also appeared in several music videos. He featured in Dvbbs’ “GOMF” music video and Tiesto’s “The Business” music video.

Casey Frey also appeared in a few films like “Mainstream,” “Arco,” and “Five Grand.”

Also read: Kardashians bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after a decade, last episode has fans in tears

Fans react to Casey Frey’s viral photo with rumored boyfriend

With his excellent comic timing and magical moves, Frey is nothing less than an internet sensation at the moment. The latest news about the entertainer’s love life has taken the internet by storm.

Fans were quick to embrace the news and showered their love for the influencer and his alleged boyfriend. Meanwhile, some fans playfully complained about not being Casey Frey’s boyfriend themselves.

I’m so happy for Casey Frey and his boyfriend! They look so h.. happy together and I’m wishing them the best! It m- must be nice having such a loving relationship! pic.twitter.com/9bGcxWb8VZ — dr dejo 🐢 (@makosIut) June 15, 2021

So Casey Frey has a boyfriend and it’s NOT me? pic.twitter.com/IrCorhVtIK — Mannold (@mannymlopez) June 14, 2021

Finding out that Casey Frey has a boyfriend has been the highlight of Pride this year — Tomás O Máthúna (@gotitatguineys) June 15, 2021

omg casey frey has a boyfriend how cute — y (@imbabyfr) June 15, 2021

Casey Frey has a boyfriend.... i can’t decide whether I’m happy or heartbroken pic.twitter.com/lNmtYpYVum — Kim DePaola Updates (@gullygayleo) June 15, 2021

CASEY FREY HAS A BOYFRIEND HAPPY PRIDE MONTH — maha (@achalamet) June 13, 2021

WAIT A MINUTE I JUST SAW ON TIKTOK THAT CASEY FREY HAS A BOYFRIEND OMG 😭 — 𐐪cloé𐑂 (@pedropascalgf) June 15, 2021

casey frey having a boyfriend and it not being me ohh im sick — ☠︎ ricardo ☠︎ (@huntymusturd) June 15, 2021

Finding out Casey Frey has a boyfriend is exactly what I needed — Carlton (@_carlykinney) June 15, 2021

Casey Frey having a boyfriend and it is NOT!!!!! ME!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7oR8dh6EpJ — dyl (@Balencinigga) June 15, 2021

Casey Frey has a boyfriend that’s not me pic.twitter.com/2pACQfSWRU — ö (@scottmacocc) June 15, 2021

Casey Frey and his boyfriend are so fucking cute dude im gonna CRY i love love holy shit — jack (@hotgirldaigo) June 15, 2021

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH TO CASEY FREY AND HIS BOYFRIEND — medical marinara (@barking__lot) June 15, 2021

casey frey has a boyfriend... nature is healing — PoC (Phoenician of Canaan) (@heauxrgeoisie) June 14, 2021

JUST LEARNED CASEY FREY HAS A BOYFRIEND HAPPY PRIDE pic.twitter.com/htvvPN2dui — Sigil (@kkpining) June 14, 2021

As fans continue to send in warm wishes and support, Casey Frey is yet to give an official statement about his alleged relationship with Joshua.

Also read: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ relationship timeline explored

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer