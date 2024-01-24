Who was Charles Osgood married to? All about his wife and kids as the CBS host dies aged 91

Veteran journalist and CBS broadcaster Charles Osgood, best known for hosting the Sunday Morning show on the channel, passed away on January 23, 2024, in his home in Saddle River, New Jersey. He was 91 years old at the time of his demise and battled dementia, as per the family’s statement to CBS News.

“Charlie absolutely loved being part of the 'Sunday Morning' community. We'll miss him terribly, but there is comfort in knowing his life was charmed, in large part thanks to you. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

The statement also thanked CBS and the audience for welcoming Charles Osgood into their homes on Sundays and hearing him “share stories and highlight the better parts of humanity.”

Charles Osgood was married to Jean Crafton for 50 years, and the couple had five children.

Exploring the family of Charles Osgood in the aftermath of his demise

Charles Osgood married Theresa Audette; however, it ended in divorce after 16 years. In 1973, he tied the knot with Jean Crafton and married her for five decades until his demise. In 1999, while answering the Proust questionnaire of Vanity Fair, Charles Oswood said that Jean was “the greatest love of his life.”

As per CBS, not much is known about her except that she loved traveling the world alongside her husband across the USA and Europe and even shared a home in the south of France.

Together, the couple shared five children: Kathleen, Winston, Annee, Emily, and Jamie. They also had three grandchildren. In June 2010, Charles Osgood published a Father’s Day poem in the Saturday Evening Post, mentioning all five of his children.

Apart from his wife and kids, Charles Osgood is also survived by his sister Mary Ann and his brother Ken, as per CBS.

Charles Osgood's career in brief

Charles Osgood was best known as the host of CBS Sunday Morning for 22 years (since 1994) and spent 45 years at the media house until he retired in 2016 at 84. Under his anchor-ship, the show earned three Daytime Emmys in the Outstanding Morning Program category.

Apart from CBS Sunday Morning, he also broadcasted other shows on the channel, such as CBS Morning News, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, and CBS Sunday Night News, among others.

He was also a famous radio jockey for the long-running on-air show The Osgood File, and his sign-off message “I’ll see you on the radio” is considered iconic in the field. The show received five “Best in the Business” Awards from the Washington Journalism Review.

Charles Osgood was also a news reporter, poet, author, war veteran, voice artist, musician, and instrumentalist. He was a composer, lyricist, and crooner and could play multiple instruments. He even participated in professional orchestras, including The New York Pops, The Boston Pops, and The Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

During his career, he interviewed people from all fields, including chef Julia Child, graffiti artist and gallery owner Keith Haring, painter Andrew Wyeth, sculptor Louise Nevelson, singer-songwriter Sting, and many more.

Some prominent journalism awards Charles Osgood received over the years include the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award from Arizona State University, the George Foster Peabody Award, the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, and four Emmy Awards. He also earned a fifth-lifetime achievement honor in 2017.

Other honors include the 1999 International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS) Award for significant achievement and the 2005 Paul White Award from the Radio-Television News Directors Association. Charles Osgood also earned a spot in the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2000.

On Sunday, January 28, CBS Sunday Morning will have a special broadcast as a tribute to their legendary former host.