Who is Choi Min Seok? SHINee member Minho's brother steals hearts after appearance on Golf King

SHINee member Minho's brother Choi Min Seok recently appeared on Golf King. Minho is a cast member of the show. After his appearance, fans took to the online community board "The Qoo" to discuss how handsome and impressive the K-Pop idol's brother was.

Choi Min Seok is Minho's elder brother, and fans of the SHINee member revealed more about him during the discussion.

Choi Min Seok and Minho are bright students too

Fans revealed that from the very beginning, Choi Min Seok and Minho inspired each other. When Minho debuted as a member of SHINee, his brother worked hard to get into one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea -- the Seoul National University.

This, in turn, motivated Minho, who worked hard to get into Keonkuk University despite his busy schedule as a K-Pop idol. At the time he got into the university, he was promoting Ring Ding Dong. He also shot for the Dream Team the day before he wrote his CSATs.

A screenshot of reactions to Choi Min Seok's recent appearance (Image via thequoo)

Fans also spoke highly of Choi Min Seok's dashing looks and said it would not be surprising to consider that he was Minho's brother.

Some of the comments, when translated, were about how good looks ran in the family. Many also said that after Choi Min Seok's appearance on "TV Chosun," they could see the likeliness between the two brothers.

One fan wondered when Minho had the time to study. He got into Keonkuk University's Department of Drama and Cinema as regular admission. This also indicates that the two brothers are brilliant in academics, to begin with.

Meanwhile, Minho's upcoming drama was announced on November 18. He will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming show The Fabulous. The show will depict the lives of people in their 30s who work in the fashion industry. It will see the characters navigate through their personal and professional lives while working in Seoul's fast-moving fashion industry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Actor Chae Soo Bin, well-known for her performance in Strongest Deliveryman among other Korean dramas, will appear opposite the SHINee member. The Fabulous is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha