Who is Chris Hughes? All about Amanda Holden's husband as actress pays tribute to stillborn son Theo

Amanda Holden recently paid tribute to her son Theo, who died after being born in 2011. Holden is married to Chris Hughes, a record producer, and they are the parents of two children. Holden shared an Instagram Story on February 1, 2024, where she added a picture of a candle and wrote:

"You would have become a teenager today… #Theo."

Holden's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden has preferred to keep her children away from the limelight but she has openly expressed her feelings regarding the demise of her son. Holden has frequently posted tributes for Theo over the years through her Instagram page.

Back in 2021, she thanked the hospital staff for being with her when she was dealing with the loss of her son. Hampshire Live stated that she shared an Instagram video at the time, expressing gratitude towards the nurses and continued:

"I know I talk about this a lot – I never know if I talk too much about it – but obviously when we lost our son, Theo, to a stillbirth to the hospital where I was looked after was unbelievable. Jacki Nash got us through so much, and Pippa Nightingale and Natalie Carter."

The actress mentioned a nurse in the post who took good care of her and prepared her in such a way that her family members were not disturbed when they came to meet her.

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes tied the knot in 2008: Everything to know about the singer's husband

As mentioned earlier, Chris Hughes is a record producer but there are hardly any details available about his life. Back in 2023, Hughes was in the headlines after he exited the talent agency YMU, which is owned by his wife, Amanda Holden.

Before Hughes resigned from the agency, This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield also left. As per OK! Magazine, around ten staff members left the company three years before Chris and Phillip. Further details on Chris' early life and career are currently awaited.

Chris and Amanda first met in 2003 and they exchanged vows in 2008. The latter also spoke to OK! Magazine last year, saying that they developed feelings when they met and she decided at one point that Chris would be her husband in the future.

In 2019, Amanda spoke to HELLO! Magazine, describing her husband as "funny" and that it can help them get out of a bad situation. She added:

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. The secret to our success is humour. We take the Mickey out of each other mercilessly."

Amanda Holden appeared for an interview on the show Heart Radio in November 2023 and said that it was hard to look after two kids. She admitted that Hughes has a crush on television presenter Rachel Riley and that Holden would allow him to take Rachel out if he wanted to.

Amanda Holden has celebrated her first daughter's 18th birthday

Amanda Holden's eldest daughter Lexi Hughes turned 18 last month and the Big Top star posted a picture from the birthday party on her Instagram Story. According to The Mirror, she was seen in a beaded mini dress and she wrote that she would continue sharing more photos. She also posed with Lexi in one picture and wrote:

"My baby's all grown up."

Amanda has been on the judges' panel of Britain's Got Talent since 2007. She has additionally presented shows like Loose Women and A League of Their Own.