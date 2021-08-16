Who was Christiane Louise? Man arrested in connection with the murder of Cortana voice actor 

A man was recently arrested by cops in connection with the murder of Christiane Louise. She voiced the character Mercy in the Brazilian voiceover for the video game Overwatch.

The accused is an economist named Pedro Paulo Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa. Louise was reportedly murdered by Costa slashing her leg and neck. The actor was 49 years old at the time of her death.

Costa stayed with Louise as she supported him in an ongoing mental health crisis. Both of them were friends and met in 2017 in a psychiatric clinic. Costa reportedly intended to keep Christiane Louise’s belongings and inheritance, the former of which he had started moving into his mother’s home, who aided him.

Costa’s mother is also wanted on the same charges. Costa is now in custody and stated that he did everything in self-defense. Costa and his mother reportedly spent two days in the house with the actress’ body before hiding her.

Voice actor Mario Tupinamba confirmed the death of Louise last week on Instagram. Tributes started to pour in from fans and celebrities following the announcement of the actor’s death.

Who is Christiane Louise?

Christiane Louise was a voice actor from Brazil. She started her career in the mid-90s with Art Sound Studios. She was well-known for her role as Mercy in Overwatch.

Mercy never featured on the cover art of the game or appeared in several animated shorts, but she was one of the most popular support heroes of the game. An article published in April 2021 stated that Mercy was a fan favorite and overshadowed others with her unique personality.

Born on September 12, 1971, Christiane Louise even voiced the character of Cortana in Halo and Sivir in League of Legends.

She appeared in many TV shows and voiced Hellen Lovejoy in Brazilian-dubbed episodes of The Simpsons. She voiced the character of Miss Morello in Everybody Hates Chris and Zatanna Zatara in Justice League Without Limits.

It was reported on August 14 that Christiane Louise had been killed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, although she was murdered a week ago on August 6.

