Who is a cis man? Upper Moreland School District member refuses vote for 'exemplary' President candidate due to gender

In a shocking move, a "woke" school board treasurer from Upper Moreland, Pennsylvania, refused to vote for a "cis white male candidate" for president despite knowing he would be an excellent fit on December 6, 2022.

During a school board meeting, Jennifer Solot, the treasurer of the Willow Grove, Pennsylvania school board, cited "Sending the wrong message to the community" as a reason for not electing Greg D'Elia in a video shared by the New York Post.

A cis man (pronounced as sis) or a cis-gendered man is a man whose assigned s*x at birth is the same as his gender identity. The word cis is used as a prefix just like the word trans and has its origins in Latin and means 'on the same side as,' whereas trans means, 'on the opposite side as.'

Upper Moreland School District Treasurer to step down after discriminatory comments

The open school board meeting to decide the next president for 2023 was held on Tuesday, December 6. The two leading candidates were Gregory (Greg) D'Elia and April Stainback.

According to a video released by the New York Post, the meeting was headed by treasurer Jennifer Solot, who explained that D'Elia would make an "excellent president," however, just before the vote was cast, she stated:

"I feel that electing the only cis white male on this board president of this district sends the wrong message to our community: a message that is contrary to what we as a board have been trying to accomplish."

In her statement, Solot explained that the school board should lead by example. She added that words hold great strength and meaning whether it is spoken on the sidewalk or in similar board meetings. Praising Mrs. Stainback's performance, Solot stated that she "earned her (Solot's) vote.



In addition to serving as the director of Upper Moreland Township School, D'Elia has been an active community member living in the Upper Moreland area for around 15 years with two of his three children attending schools in the area.

He stated that his interest in running for office was reinforced after one of his children began struggling in class and needed special educational resources. His campaign focused on improving "access to special services for students."

Eventually, D'Elia lost the presidential position at the Upper Moreland School District School Board to Stainback by 8-1 votes.

Upper Moreland School District issues statement in response to public outcry

Upper Moreland School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Elliott released a statement on Monday, December 12, where she apologized for the comments made by Solot. She added that the treasurer would be stepping down from her position after serving for five years on January 2, 2023.

She stated that Solot's comments were "solely hers," and did not reflect the sentiments of other school board members in the district. She explained that the district focuses on hiring the most qualified person for the position irrespective of their race, color, age, creed, religion, s*x, ancestry, gender identity, or s*xual orientation.

Both Stainback and D'Elia did not comment on the matter.

