Who was convicted in Nia Wilson's stabbing death? Details explored ahead of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2 is set to return with episode 6 on the Lifetime Channel, on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The episode examines the chilling murder case of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was stabbed to death back in July 2018.

While, returning from a family party at her aunt's house, Nia, along with her two siblings was attacked by a man named John Lee Cowell, who was later convicted of the teen's murder.

As per Lifetime, the official synopsis for #TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2 episode 6 titled Nia Wilson reads:

"Nia Wilson and her two sisters decide to take public transportation back home to Oakland, Calif.; just minutes after texting their father, the sisters are brutally targeted at a train station; the knife attack sparks a search for the perpetrator."

Since information about the new #TextMeWhenYouGetHome episode was released by Lifetime, the audience has been curious to learn all about the murderer and his whereabouts.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: John Lee Cowell attacked the three sisters at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train station in Oakland

As per CBS News, John Lee Cowell was convicted for the murder of Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old African American girl. The tragic incident dates back to July 22, 2018. At the time Cowell was 27 years old and had a history of extreme violence and mental health issues. About three months before the stabbing, the suspect was released from a maximum-security facility for mentally ill convicts, as per The Guardian.

On the day of the murder, John Lee Cowell followed the victim Nia, and her two siblings Tashiya and Letifah, while they were returning home from a family party. He followed them to a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train station in Oakland, California on a train. When the three siblings stepped out of the train, Cowell brutally attacked them with a knife.

He reportedly slashed Nia's throat, leading to her horrifying death. Letifah Wilson, Nia's 26-year-old sister, was also severely injured. However, she survived the attack. Tashiya on the other hand did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Where is the murderer now?

On July 23, 2018, the day after the attack, John Lee Cowell was arrested by authorities after surveillance footage at the station helped them identify him as the murderer. After the arrest, he was detained at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. However, his trial was delayed for almost two years due to his history of mental illness.

Cowell was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, as reported by Cinemaholic. The defense attorney presented his medical record to claim a plea bargain. In July 2019, he was found competent to stand trial by the court.

On July 17, 2020, a jury of eight women and four men found John Lee Cowell guilty of the first-degree murder of Nia Wilson. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently serving his sentence in California Medical Facility at 1600 California Drive in Vacaville.

Nia Wilson's murder case will feature on #TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 2 episode 6, which will premiere on August 21, 2203, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.