Who is Dan Bailey? All about the "Montana Man" who called Tucker Carlson "the worst human being known to mankind"

An Instagram video went viral on July 24th. A man named Dan Bailey called Fox News star Tucker Carlson the worst human being. The incident took place on July 23rd in front of a sporting goods store.

A video shared by Dan Bailey shows his encounter in Livingston, Montana. The rest of the dialog could not be understood properly, but Dan explained his point of view in the caption. It reads:

“It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a—hole!”

Dan said that Tucker Carlson has killed many people with vaccine misinformation and supports extreme racism. He added that Tucker is a fascist and does more to rip the country apart than anyone who calls themselves an American. The public has also responded on Twitter after the video went viral. Here are a few reactions.

I agree with Dan Bailey. @TuckerCarlson is "the worst human being." He is also a coward and a fraud. https://t.co/VuozeEsBX0 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 25, 2021

In his Instagram caption, Dan Bailey wrote, “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”https://t.co/DSY2SOuJdS — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 24, 2021

I'm just wondering how I can go about buying a beer for this fellow Dan Bailey.https://t.co/5Ew6KFqu3O — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 25, 2021

Ok, wait. A man named Dan Bailey confronts Tucker at a store called Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company and IT’S A DIFFERENT DAN BAILEY? What are the odds of that? That is - by far - the most interesting part of this story and all I will discuss for a week. https://t.co/ZCoJNuvhOB — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) July 25, 2021

This was the store where Tucker Carlson was confronted by hero, Dan Bailey, who is a resident there and is not related to this outdoor company’s founder, Dan Bailey. They stated on Instagram that Tucker was treated respectfully and cordially by them. Dan is an even bigger hero.. pic.twitter.com/wU8nHgXvFE — Meidas_and Palmer Report Reader_Denise Lowe🌪🌪 (@denisemlowe6) July 25, 2021

https://t.co/4geI3TEyk4



Our world needs more people like Dan Bailey and fewer people like Tucker Carlson. — Bernie Harris (@harrisbw49) July 25, 2021

Montana man to @TuckerCarlson: “You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that.”



(🎥: danbaileymt on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/U71sGkksJF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 24, 2021

25 years old and falling apart - but I’ll never throw it out. Dan Bailey’s is the best! Rock on, Montana Man. pic.twitter.com/EaFpniYPQf — Randy Lamont (@RandyMLamont) July 24, 2021

God Bless You Dan Bailey, you make Montana proud, and the rest of us, I might add. — Best of the Leon Russell Festivals (@of_festivals) July 24, 2021

Right? I've been to that store, and I was confused as all hell because I knew Dan Bailey was dead. https://t.co/l65F1ve253 — Dr. Joe (@NoLogoJoe) July 24, 2021

Dan Bailey and Tucker Carlson have not yet answered any of the tweets.

Who is Dan Bailey and his problem with Tucker Carlson

Reports say that Dan Bailey is a local fly fishing guide. He saw Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston, Montana. He did not wait anymore and posted a video on his Instagram page. He called Tucker the worst human being known to mankind.

The video was shot outside Bailey’s Fly Shop but the store is not associated with the man who recorded it. The store owner, Dale Sexton said:

“This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all our customers.”

The conversation was recorded on a shaky mobile phone and so it is difficult to understand everything. Tucker Carlson was seen in a plaid button-down and golden watch, holding his hand against Dan Bailey’s chest. Tucker realized that he was being filmed and he spread his mouth into a grin and turned away.

Dan was heard telling Tucker what he had done to people’s families. Tucker seemed to condescend to Dan and called him “son” while he walked away.

Tucker Carlson has been criticized several times for his divisive and outright controversial statements. Pentagon condemned him in March 2021 when he mentioned that women in maternity flight suits had led to a mockery of the US military.

