Who is Dan Bailey? All about the "Montana Man" who called Tucker Carlson "the worst human being known to mankind"

An Instagram video went viral on July 24th. A man named Dan Bailey called Fox News star Tucker Carlson the worst human being. The incident took place on July 23rd in front of a sporting goods store.
A video shared by Dan Bailey shows his encounter in Livingston, Montana. The rest of the dialog could not be understood properly, but Dan explained his point of view in the caption. It reads:
“It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a—hole!”
Dan said that Tucker Carlson has killed many people with vaccine misinformation and supports extreme racism. He added that Tucker is a fascist and does more to rip the country apart than anyone who calls themselves an American. The public has also responded on Twitter after the video went viral. Here are a few reactions.
Dan Bailey and Tucker Carlson have not yet answered any of the tweets.
Who is Dan Bailey and his problem with Tucker Carlson
Reports say that Dan Bailey is a local fly fishing guide. He saw Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston, Montana. He did not wait anymore and posted a video on his Instagram page. He called Tucker the worst human being known to mankind.
The video was shot outside Bailey’s Fly Shop but the store is not associated with the man who recorded it. The store owner, Dale Sexton said:
“This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all our customers.”
The conversation was recorded on a shaky mobile phone and so it is difficult to understand everything. Tucker Carlson was seen in a plaid button-down and golden watch, holding his hand against Dan Bailey’s chest. Tucker realized that he was being filmed and he spread his mouth into a grin and turned away.
Dan was heard telling Tucker what he had done to people’s families. Tucker seemed to condescend to Dan and called him “son” while he walked away.
Tucker Carlson has been criticized several times for his divisive and outright controversial statements. Pentagon condemned him in March 2021 when he mentioned that women in maternity flight suits had led to a mockery of the US military.
