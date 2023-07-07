Who is Dan Trachtenberg? All about the director who signed a Stranger Things season 5 deal 

The Stranger Things team is all set for Dan Trachtenberg, who will be joining as a director for the beloved series. Best known for his work in 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey, Trachtenberg will be directing an episode in the highly anticipated final season of the show.

The Stranger Things franchise boasts a talented cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

Thus far, the show has seen directors like Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Brian Wright and the producers themselves, The Duffer Brothers, collaborate with the young actors to create an alternate world set in Hawkins, Indiana. With Dan Trachtenberg onboard, the Duffer Brothers can expect a gripping final season.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things was approved in February 2022, but the production has been delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike.

Dan Trachtenberg is the newest director for Stranger Things Season 5

Dan Trachtenberg is popularly known for his direction of the Black Mirror episode "Playtest" featuring Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen. At the recent TUDUM Fan Event, Netflix revealed the casting of Linda Hamilton (Terminator) in Stranger Things. Soon after, Netflix announced Dan Trachtenberg joining the crew on June 28, 2022. Trachtenberg tweeted about his collaboration soon after.

Born on May 11, 1981, the American filmmaker has also directed the pilot for Amazon Prime Video's The Boys and Peacock's The Lost Symbol. He additionally works as a podcast host on Revision3, and he has been one of the three hosts on The Totally Rad Show podcast. The former co-host of Geekdrome, Dan Trachtenberg, turned director for the Ctrl+Alt+Chicken podcast.

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by 21 Laps Entertainment and Upside Down Pictures. Trachtenberg's involvement is sure to enhance the impact of the series as he is known for his masterful pacing and suspenseful storytelling.

Trachtenberg's stint in filmmaking led him to direct the 2011 short film Portal: No Escape which is based on the video game of the same name. The short gained 27 million views on YouTube. Presently, he is in the works for a series adaption for Waterworld (1999). He won the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing in a First-Time Feature Film for 10 Cloverfield Lane, which has been co-written by Damien Chazelle.

Stranger Things - Is it really the end?

The Netflix franchise plans to live on through future projects including a Stranger Things animated series and a stage show scheduled for debut in London’s West End. The Duffer Brothers gave fans an update in a statement, saying,

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Despite Dan Trachtenberg's announcement, Stranger Things Season 5 does not have a date for its release on Netflix yet.

