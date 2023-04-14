Who is David Bolno? Renowned music rep cleared after being named a person of interest in Laura Lozano's murder

David Bolno was initially named a "person of interest" in the death case of an aspiring musician named Laura Lozano. Lozano's lifeless body was found in an ocean-view suite in Miami Beach, which 46-year-old David Bolno was renting. CCTV footage showed the renowned music executive leaving his one-bedroom suite in Miami's deluxe Setai Hotel on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at around 4:30 am.

However, nearly nine hours later, the body of Lozano, a 34-year-old aspiring singer, was found lying face up in the bathtub of the music rep's rented suite.

While Bolno was initially named a person of interest in Lozano's death, he was cleared by investigators who found that Lozano was still alive at around 8 am. The music rep, who has previously worked with the likes of Drake and Post Malone, had already left the hotel by then.

Investigators cleared Bolno after they found that someone had reportedly ordered room service to Bolno's room at around 8 am. After he was captured leaving the hotel at 4:30 am, investigators were able to rule him out.

David Bolno is a well-known music executive working as a partner at NKSFB

News_Source_One @Newsdesk_One Music rep David Bolno named person of interest in death of aspiring musician in Miami Beach: report

A music representative who had worked with top artists, including Justin Bieber, Drake, and... Music rep David Bolno named person of interest in death of aspiring musician in Miami Beach: reportA music representative who had worked with top artists, including Justin Bieber, Drake, and...

Bolno is a partner at NKSFB, one of the country's largest business management firms based in California. According to his profile on NKSFB's official website, David works with entertainers, musicians, artists, and even athletes who boast global significance.

Apart from managing multiple international stars, the 46-year-old also serves as an advisor to record companies and recording studios alongside personalities with high net worth. He guides his clients in garnering "the maximum financial return" and "preserving wealth."

David also provides advice to his clients on business, personal wealth, and tax planning within the US and around the globe. Thus, Bolno's work has also received a lot of recognition from various reputed publications.

David Bolno's list of clients has seen names like Drake, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Pharrell Williams, among others. Scooter Braun, a renowned record executive, and talent agent (and his holding company Ithaca Holdings), is also said to have been managed by Bolno.

"She was someone I really liked, and she was a good person" - Bolno after Laura Lozano's unfortunate death

Eddie Lin @Eddo_Ent_Inc David Bolno music rep of Justin Bieber, Drake and Post Malone said Laura Lozano 34, a ‘budding musician he was hoping to sign’, was found dead in the bathtub of his $2600 ocean-view suite in Miami Beach. I guess talent is just not enough in the business. David Bolno music rep of Justin Bieber, Drake and Post Malone said Laura Lozano 34, a ‘budding musician he was hoping to sign’, was found dead in the bathtub of his $2600 ocean-view suite in Miami Beach. I guess talent is just not enough in the business. https://t.co/QHGei3z0aI

As mentioned, Lozano's body was found in David Bolno's rented suite at the deluxe Setai Hotel in Miami, hours after the latter had already left the premises. Bolno, who was initially under suspicion of murder but was later relieved of the same, opened up about the tragic death of Laura Lozano.

In an exclusive statement given to the British news outlet Daily Mail, the 46-year-old music representative said:

"I really liked her. I was helping her make music ... it was a terrible tragedy. I had vacated the room in the earlier part of the morning, so I wasn't there when they found her. It was really sad, she was someone I really liked, and she was a good person."

David Bolno also revealed that Laura Lozano was present in his suite as she was recording music the night before her mysterious death. He also disclosed that Lozano was his client and was expected to sign a record deal with him.

Police also found some "unknown substances" around the room, which were suspected to be narcotics. Lozano's unresponsive body was found around 1:22 pm when hotel security visited the room after unsuccessful attempts to contact the guest(s) in room #2805.

Poll : 0 votes