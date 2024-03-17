Who was David Breashears? All you need to know as Everest filmmaker and mountaineer dies aged 68

Well-known mountaineer and author David Breashears, 68, died on March 14, 2024. The news was confirmed by his business manager, Ellen Golbranson on Facebook, and she stated that he breathed his last at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Further details about the cause of his death are currently awaited.

Breashears was popular for his work in the documentary titled Everest, which premiered in March 1998. He climbed the mountain five times since 1983, as per his website, and in 1985, he became the first American to reach the summit twice.

David Breashears established a non-profit organization called GlacierWorks

Breashears wrote several books and the most popular ones were High Exposure: An Enduring Passion for Everest and Unforgiving Places. These titles shed light on his life as a filmmaker and a mountaineer.

While David Breashears' work as a filmmaker has been praised by many, he was known for an IMAX film titled Kilimanjaro: To the Roof of Africa. The title follows trekkers as they brave extreme conditions to reach Africa's highest point.

He also produced and directed Storm Over Everest, which features interviews with those who survived Mount Everest's deadliest storm, which took place in 1996. The title also focuses on those who lost their lives in the storm, which is known as the worst climbing tragedy in Mount Everest's history. He also shot the title and made it to the top of Mount Everest for the fifth time in the process in 2004. He climbed to the summit with his team and a 35mm motion picture camera.

Apart from his work in films and his missions to the top of Mount Everest, David Breashears was also a professional speaker who often took the stage to shed light on his experiences. As per his website, he gave presentations across Canada, North America, Europe, and Asia and spoke about his ascent to the summit in 1996. He also often gave lectures on planning, leadership, and team building at the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

He also established a non-profit organization GlacierWorks, which spreads awareness about the impact of climate change in the Greater Himalayan Region through art, science, and adventure.

David Breashears' family's statement

David Breashears' business manager Ellen Golbranson took to Facebook on March 15 to share a statement from his family after his demise. They stated that he was a "beloved brother, uncle, father, friend, and colleague" and listed his achievements across his career. They also mentioned that he was an "advocate of adventure, exploration, and the health of our planet."

They stated that he would "want his legacy to lie" in his non-profit organization, GlacierWorks. They concluded their statement by saying:

"We want to thank everyone for their wonderful messages of support and love for David and understand that we respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve our loss."

Netizens and fellow athletes also took to social media to send their condolences to David Breashears' family after his demise. Further information about his cause of death and funeral are currently awaited.