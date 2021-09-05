Who are Demi Moore's exes? Actress sparks dating rumors as she steps out with mystery man in Venice

Demi Moore sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a lunch date with a mystery man in Venice. In the images, she appears happy and "pally" with an "unidentified young man," Page Six reported.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Demi Moore has not only grabbed the spotlight for her award-winning performances but also her controversial personal life. It is rich with accounts from her three marriages, multiple relationships, and dating rumors.

Demi Moore was 17 when she married Freddy Moore

In 1980, Demi married Moore, but their marriage fell apart five years later. In an autobiography, it was revealed she had cheated on him a day before their wedding.

Demi Moore announced her engagement to actor Emilio Estevez within a year, but the duo called it off ahead of their wedding. She then briefly dated Dweezil Zappa.

Her marriage to Bruce Willis lasted for 12 years

Moore met Willis at the premiere of Stakeout in 1987. It was an instant connection for her, which the actress elaborated on in her memoir Inside Out.

Demi Moore wrote:

"Bruce, who'd been a bartender in New York City before he became a television star, was showing off behind the bar that night. He was tossing the cocktail shaker in the air, the kind of thing that seemed cool in 1987 but sounds cringeworthy now, and Emilio had a point: Bruce was looking at me a lot as he went through his bar moves."

Willis and Moore connected over a troubled childhood and married four months later. She got pregnant with Rumer Willis on their wedding night. Later, the studio, TriStar, arranged for another wedding for the pair, only more lavish, hoping it would generate immense publicity.

During their 12-year marriage, the couple welcomed Scout and Tallulah. Unfortunately, by 1998, the spark had fizzled out, and the two were ready to part ways. Addressing their split, Bruce Willis told the Rolling Stones:

"Things change."

Moore followed up the marriage with a three-year-long low-key relationship with martial arts instructor Oliver Whitcomb.

Ashton Kutcher was 25 when he met Moore

Kutcher and Moore met in 2003. Two years later, they were married. In her memoir, the 58-year-old stated how both came from different phases in their lives when they got together, and that is why it worked out initially.

She wrote:

"When I met Ashton, it almost felt like a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I'd ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties."

They went their separate ways in 2013.

Demi Moore was last seen in Songbird and Dirty Diana.

