Who is DeSaad in DC Comics? Character origin, powers, rivalry, and more 

In DC Comics, very few characters are as complex as DeSaad. A New God hailing from Apokolips is a vital part of Darkseid's history and has been involved in many iconic stories related to one of DC's most iconic big bads. While he's related to being a supporting character most of the time, DeSaad can be quite cunning in his own way.

What makes DeSaad such an interesting DC Comics character is his relationship with Darkseid. It's almost tragic and torturous in a way, but that's what makes much of its character dynamics seem so interesting.

While the character might not be as popular as other DC villains, he's still quite entertaining to follow.

DeSaad is Darkseid's main henchman in DC comics

DeSaad is one the biggest New Gods in the comics. (Image via DC Comics)

DeSaad was created by comic book legend Jack Kirby and first appeared in Forever People #2 in May, 1971. Appearing in books published by DC Comics, he was part of Kirby's Fourth World meta series that focused on the New Gods exclusively.

According to Fandom, he was originally born on New Genesis and had no name attached to him. From there, he was discovered by Darkseid who corrupted him and made him believe that his pet cat was responsible for the death of his pet bird.

To punish the cat, he would bury it alive only to discover that his bird was still alive. Confused by rage, he then killed the bird too and followed Darkseid to Apokolips.

Over there, he took on the name of DeSaad, as it was given to him by a "being from the future" and would become Darkseid's henchman.

Later, he was threatened by Darkseid's mother, Queen Heggra, to poison her son's beloved Princess Suri so that she could accomplish her plan to get him married to concubine Tigra. He would go ahead with the plan, but Darkseid would soon discovered what had transpired.

As revenge, Darkseid would later on ask him to poison Heggra, and from that moment, DeSaad would become Darkseid's main henchman. His history with Darkseid grew to be complicated as everytime he failed, Darkseid killed him with his Omega beams.

It would go on to become a routine endeavour, but in DC Comics, DeSaad would never remain dead for too long, as Darkseid deemed him too important.

DeSaad doesn't have much powers himself but has superhuman strength, as his New Gods physiology makes him strong. He also ages very slow, which allows him to live for very long. Moreover, he's quite cunning as well due to being the main torturer in Apokolips and has had many interactions with heroes like Superman and more.

While DeSaad hasn't had much appearances out of the books published by DC Comics, he made a small appearance on Smallville and was also a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

While in personality he retained many aspects of his comic book counterpart, he had an alien look to him that was quite different compared to his more human look in the source material. Here's hoping we get to see DeSaad in live-action again soon.