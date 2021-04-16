Who designed Troye Sivan's Melbourne home? Inside the youth singer's new home

Troye Sivan, the Australian singer and actor, had a home redesigned for him. The new house was revealed with an article from Architectural Digest, where the 25-year-old outlined the decisions behind the design.

On his Instagram, Troye Sivan announced his new home and his collaboration with Architectural Digest. In the post, he also revealed that it was Flack Studio who helped design his house. Flack Studio is an interior and architectural design studio based in Melbourne and its surrounding areas.

"I've always worshipped the idea of home. I wrote my first album when I left Perth at 18 and have longed for that feeling ever since. Always felt torn between special places and people, but not feeling like I really belonged in any of the environments I found myself in - until now when I feel like I needed it most."

The home itself was built in 1869 and was initially used as a handball court. In 1950, the building was converted into a brick factory. Twenty years later, in 1970, it was finally made into a residence.

Troye Sivan then stepped in and had the residence redesigned.

Troye Sivan talks about new Melbourne home in fresh interview

Troye Sivan began his interview by describing the way he sees his home and how he hopes people on the outside will look at it if they were to walk in themselves.

"I'd hope they'd think that I'm an unpretentious guy, maybe a bit eccentric, someone who loves art and design, someone devoted to his family — and definitely the fact that I'm gay."

One of the main points for Troye Sivan and Flack Studios, when they designed the home, was keeping simplicity a priority. However, that doesn't mean there weren't significant changes done to the property.

The kitchen and bathrooms were transformed entirely, additional connections were made to the house, and new doors in the dining area, among other things.

"It seems like we didn't really do that much, when in fact there was a lot of heavy lifting. Simplicity is hard to achieve. It takes serious rigor and discipline. It was important to both of us that you can still feel the origins of the house despite the work we put in."

A final aspect that the YouTuber wanted to convey was the feeling of Australia at home, and it seems to him that he's achieved that goal.