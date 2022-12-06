Who is Dr. David Agus? A-list celebrities to appear in his new Paramount+ show, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus

Paramount+ is set to premiere its new reality TV series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. The show will revolve around Dr. David Agus, who initiates intimate conversations with famous Hollywood celebrities about their health issues.

David Agus is a famous and well-known medical authority and cancer specialist. From Oprah Winfrey to Ashton Kutcher, a bunch of A-list celebrities will appear on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

The brand new series will premiere on December 6, only on Paramount+. The streaming giant will release the first three episodes for viewers with a valid subscription and login details to watch.

The official synopsis for The Checkup with Dr. David Agus reads,

"A-list celebrities share their personal health issues in a series of intimate conversations with Dr. David Agus, a world-renowned medical authority and cancer specialist."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the host of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Dr. David Agus himself.

Dr. David Agus from The Checkup with Dr. David Agus is associated with the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

Dr. David Agus is not a new name in the medical field. According to his personal website, he is one of the world's leading doctors and pioneering biomedical researchers. Apart from that, he is also the founding director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine and a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California.

Dr. David Agus is a medical oncologist who leads a multidisciplinary team of researchers dedicated to the use of technology and its development to help doctors make an apt healthcare-related decision tailored to each patient's needs.

On his website, it mentioned that he is,

"An international leader in global health and approaches for personalized healthcare, Dr. Agus serves in leadership roles at the World Economic Forum and is co-chair of the Global Health Security Consortium. He is also a CBS News contributor."

Dr. David Agus is also an author and has published three books: New York Times best sellers. They are The End of Illness, A Short Guide to a Long Life, and The Lucky Years: How to Thrive in the Brave New World of Health. He also has a new book that will be released in March 2023 titled The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature's Lessons for a Long and Happy Life.

In 2017, he also won the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He currently lives in California with his wife. They have two children together and a dog named Georgie.

Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver are among the celebrities who will be appearing on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. They sit down with Dr. David Agus to talk about menopause.

Apart from Oprah, other celebrities who will appear include Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Amy Schumer, Ashton Kutcher, and Howie Mandel. They will share detailed accounts of their health scares.

The Checkup with Dr. David Agus will premiere on Paramount+ on December 6, 2022.

