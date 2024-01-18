Who was Dr Kenny Makweng and what happened to him? Tributes pour in as 54-year-old Gospel star passes away

Well-known gospel singer Dr. Kenny Makweng, 54, died on January 15, 2024, after he reportedly suffered a stroke. He was hospitalized before his death and the same was announced by his team on January 4, 2024. He released a lot of singles over the years such as Lengeloi Laka and Ingwe Ya Mabalabala and was a member of a group, The Rock, as per vuzacast.

Makweng's management team, KennyMak Productions, announced his death and shared a lengthy statement, as per Kaya 959. The statement reads:

"Details of the memorial service as well as funeral arrangements will be announced by KennyMak Productions as per family instructions in due course. The family humbly request the public and media to respect their privacy to deal with this difficult situation."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the team requested the public to pray for those who have been close to Dr. Kenny Makweng over the years. They additionally stated that they are sending their "deepest and heartfelt condolences" to Dr. Makweng's fans, family members, and colleagues.

Dr. Kenny Makweng's musical projects contributed to his success: Hospitalization details explored

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Kenny Makweng's singles made him a popular face among the public. A Facebook post shared by Sione Gospel Online in 2013 stated that Dr. Kenny developed an interest in singing when he was at school and pursued his passion at the church.

He was one of the founders of a choir called Nkosana Stocks & Stocks and later formed a band called Kenny Le Masogana A Kgosto. In 1998, he released his first album titled Eloi Lamasabathane. He was the founder of another band named Kenny and the Big Brothers.

Before his hospitalization, Dr. Kenny performed with singer Paul Mabilo at the Burgersfort Shibishane Barlounge in December last year. According to Daily Sun, Dr. Kenny had told Mabilo that he was battling with high blood pressure and diabetes at the time. Paul continued:

"I did not realize his condition was so bad. His death was sudden, and I feel we were robbed of our talent. I had expected more from him."

Dr. Kenny had a stroke last week, which was a result of brain complications. Detailed information about his health history remains unavailable alongside his early life and career.

Netizens express their grief over Dr. Kenny Makweng's death on social media

Multiple personalities requested the public to pray for Dr. Kenny Makweng after his hospitalization. This included poet Mzwakhe Mbuli who revealed in a post on X that Dr. Kenny acquired his BA in 2023.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Daily Sun, Dr. Kenny's family members gave an update on his health on January 9, 2024, saying that no one else was allowed to meet him. The family also gave a statement the previous day, which said:

"The Makweng family has asked KennyMak Productions to announce on their behalf that they are aware that Dr. Kenny Makweng was a brother and a friend to all and he was also close to a lot of people."

Details on Dr. Kenny's survivors remain unavailable. He shared details related to his projects through his official Instagram page, where he was active with around 3,000 followers.