Who is Drake dating? Twitter erupts after rapper is spotted having dinner with Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia, in an empty Dodgers Stadium

After being spotted at a basketball game, Drake and Johanna Leia seemed to be taking the next step in their relationship after they were spotted sharing a private dinner.

Drake and Johanna grabbed the attention of everyone around the world last month. Drake and Michael B. Jordan were seen at a Sierra Canyon game. But Drake was standing right behind Johanna Leia, Amari Bailey’s mom.

Drake caught on a date at an empty Dodger stadium pic.twitter.com/Wy4BKmXym4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 9, 2021

At the time, many people speculated that Drake and Michael B. Jordan had attended the game since Johanna Leia was there.

Drake and Leia’s private dinner snaps at an empty Dodger Stadium have recently gone viral, and the public has started to give their reactions on Twitter like last time. Here are a few of them.

Drake when he saw the potential of Amari Bailey: pic.twitter.com/dD33RkJzDf — aims (@yungaims) July 9, 2021

Drake to Amari Bailey after his games

pic.twitter.com/4EjmYT2COI — Kwame Brown (@KwameBurnerAcct) July 9, 2021

Amari bailey’s teammates when they see drake pic.twitter.com/faCfErW9iq — Michael Olie (@iMikeOlie) July 9, 2021

Drake about to be Amari Bailey’s step dad 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zkVQYlcta2 — WRLD🌟 (@LostInTheWRLD17) July 9, 2021

So you mean to tell me Drake wasn’t going to those highschool games for Bronny… he’s was going for Amari Bailey’s mom 😵 pic.twitter.com/9OxPO1Md2x — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 9, 2021

That’s Amari Bailey moms.. nothing is sacred nowadays https://t.co/68Tskc4cw0 — we some indianimals (@DJZeeti) July 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/zeGZiwJ4np When Amari Bailey goes to the FT next season — Painman (@Painman65479537) July 9, 2021

That’s Amari bailey’s mom, this nigga need to be arrested https://t.co/3mUTFgChf6 — 🦅 (@danazuml4pf) July 9, 2021

He really the goat man, rip to my nigga amari bailey tho he had to of known drake wasn’t j hangin wit a high school hooper casually https://t.co/QoR0eU4U5u — Derb (@burnerrura) July 9, 2021

Drake and Amari Bailey have not yet reacted to any of these tweets.

Who is Amari Bailey’s dad, Aaron Bailey? Fans speculate as Drake and Johanna Leia trend online

Aaron Bailey plays football and is a team member of the Louisville Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. Johanna Leia is mostly seen cheering for him during his game. Much of the information about Aaron Bailey is not available for now.

Amari Bailey is a junior high school basketball player from Sierra Canyon. Along with basketball, he is a popular reality personality and became popular after appearing alongside his mother on the reality show "Bringing Up Ballers."

Johanna Leia is active on Instagram and has around 77.4k followers. Her bio mentions that she is a brand ambassador and entrepreneur. She mostly shares pictures about Amari and expresses her happiness for his achievements.

Johanna is a professional model and has modeled for many fashion and swimwear brands. Some sources say that Johanna reportedly started a youth basketball camp titled "Superstar."

Edited by Srijan Sen