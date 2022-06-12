Who is EDP445? YouTuber attempts to return to platform after being accused of pedophilia

Former YouTube personality Bryant Moreland, popularly known as EDP445, seemed to have his life as a media pro on track until details of his sexual misconduct surfaced on the internet.

EDP445 was called out on social media for having inappropriate interactions with younger internet users. This went viral and resulted in a butterfly effect that saw his YouTube fame and credibility become a thing of the past.

Who is EDP445?

Moreland gained YouTube fame through his username EDP445, which became popular among viewers. He had over two million subscribers in ten years.

EDP445’s content revolved around humor, his audacious personality, and his continuous show-off as a big fan of The Philadelphia Eagles. The former YouTuber made a name for himself and was quite recognized.

He once appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show, and in 2014, he appeared on Comedy Central. At the time, he was given an invite to Daniel Tosh’s Tosh.0. However, things went pretty much awry in April 2021, when the media personality was found to be in a compromising position.

What were the allegations against him?

A group called the Predator Poachers revealed that he has been having inappropriate conversations online with underage girls.

The 31-year-old was said to have been planning to meet up with a 13-year-old, and he also admitted to speaking to the minor. The 13-year-old was, in fact, hypothetical and was a front for the Predator Poachers to prove the YouTuber's inappropriate behavior.

Additionally, they shared that they were behind the account of the supposed 13-year-old. Screenshots of Moreland’s chat with the young teenager also surfaced.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, more details were revealed by the Predator Poachers.

The social media star, whose face generated many reaction memes, reportedly sent his explicit photos and messages to the minor via his verified Instagram account. As the allegations gained traction, YouTube took down Moreland’s channel and his other accounts.

He was also banned from other social media accounts while his existing pages were taken down. Since 2021, EDP445’s YouTube credibility has been soiled, and rightfully so.

What happened to EDP445 after his YouTube ban?

The disgraced content creator went entirely off the social media radar for a while, as many wondered what he was up to following his misconduct. Other YouTubers speculated that he has either become a food delivery guy or a Lyft driver.

However, it appears none of the above assumptions are true. EDP445 has not left the social media space.

The content creator does not have access to several social media platforms, but he has been able to get on social media regardless. Moreland has been spotted on the livestream app Bigo, where he is building his content-creating profile and brand again.

However, Moreland is said to be quite interactive with kids on the app, and netizens have frowned upon this.

Similarly, Moreland has a TikTok account and is gradually gaining followers. However, internet users are also unhappy about this, stating that TikTok’s audience contains a higher percentage of kids.

Some netizens feel Moreland should serve a jail term and one user tendered evidence. However, no arrests were made, and according to a detective, public members were advised to stay away from curating evidence while the police did their job.

While it is unclear if TikTok will take action against EDP445, a screenshot from Bigo’s Discord page proves that the app is investigating if steps need to be taken against him.

