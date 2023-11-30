Who was Eve Howard on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the character

The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running television soaps on CBS. Over the years, a number of characters have entered and left the long-running program. Certain characters frequently depart as kids and come back as adults after a long period of time.

One of the characters whose name resurfaced in the popular soap is that of Eve Howard. Howard initially appeared in The Young and the Restless back in 1981. She had one more appearance in the storyline again in 1993. Her storyline resurfaced in 2023 with the appearance of her granddaughter (Eve) who goes by the name of Claire Grace!

What happened to Eve Howard on The Young and the Restless?

Claire Grace (played by Hayley Erin) carries forward the legacy of Eve Howard (image via CBS)

Eve, portrayed by Margaret Mason, made her debut in January 1981. The actress returned to the role in February 1993 and continued it until November of the same year, following her first run that ended in April 1983.

Eve had a fling with her boss Victor Newman of Newman Enterprises before heading out of town. When Victor was out of town the next year, Eve came back to Genoa City and started working for Stuart Brooks.

She was in love with Victor, and even confronted his wife Julia Newman, and warned that she was going to win him back.

She causes so much trouble for the couple, that Victor agrees to accept Eve's son (later known as Cole Howard), as his own so long as she leaves Genoa City.

Over the next few years, Eve's plans get more elaborate, including trying to stab several people and poison Victor. Eve finally returned to Genoa City with her son Cole when she reappeared in 1993.

J. Eddie Peck played Cole, who admitted to being in love with Victoria, Victor's daughter. Cole and Victoria had no idea that they were half-siblings.

Eve attempted to prevent the couple from being married, but she passed away before she could. Soon after her funeral, Victoria and Cole went their own ways. In the end, it was discovered that Cole was not Victor's biological child. In the end, the newlyweds had a daughter together.

The baby's survival and the subsequent revelation in 2023 that she went by Claire Grace gave Eve Howard's legacy fresh impetus.

Did Margaret Mason also appear in General Hospital?

Margaret Mason had an illustrious career as a television actress. Her character of Eve Howard is remembered by fans of The Young and the Restless.

Margaret Mason has also appeared briefly on the hit television series General Hospital. She appeared in a minor role in the character of Gloria, who is a relationship consultant but also a secret madame.

Margaret Mason's legacy in the world of soap opera

Margaret Mason (image via AP)

The late Margaret Mason is fondly remembered as one of the leading ladies in soap operas, especially during the 1970s and the 1980s.

A native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, she made her debut in the 1959 film, Night of the Ghouls. Margaret Mason went on to star in several popular soap operas like Burke's Law, Perry Mason, and The Wild Wild West.

Her most memorable soap opera performances were as Eve Howard on The Young and the Restless and as Linda Patterson on Days of Our Lives.

The Young and the Restless is currently airing on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount Plus. Watch to know more about how Claire Grace carries forward the legacy of Eve Howard.