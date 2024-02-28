Who is Frances Padilla? Real owner of Walter White's Breaking Bad home makes racist remarks, refuses to sell

Francis Padilla owns the Albuquerque, N.M., home that serves as Walter White’s house on Breaking Bad. Over the past years, the AMC series Breaking Bad has gained so much popularity that fans take tours of Albuquerque, New Mexico to see some of the show's locations. The ranch-style residence of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is the most visited.

While Frances and Louis Padilla have resided in the house since 1973, Walt and Skyler (Anna Gunn) lived in a tranquil neighborhood in Albuquerque on television. After the creators of the show practically placed the location of the property on the map, thousands of visitors flock to the area to take a sneak peek into the chemistry teacher's house each month.

The family first relished the attention, but things took a bad turn when visitors started throwing pizzas over their roof just like Walt did in the show. Vince Gilligan, the show's creator, had to publicly ask the fans to cease after a string of events.

Breaking Bad Walter White real House owner throws racial slurs at Mexican neighbor

Even after the public announcement made by the show's creator, the issue continued. To protect themselves from fans, the family built a six-foot-tall iron fence in 2017, according to KOB 4 News. Joanne Quintana, Fran's daughter, reported that some people have requested them to close their garage door for a better photo opportunity or have taken items from their yard.

Quintana said:

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens and that’s ridiculous. We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who are being locked up. We did nothing wrong. They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know—tell us what to do on our property.”

But the fence still did not stop Walters fans from tossing pizzas or climbing the fence to enter their property.

Quintana has been reported by the neighbors as sitting outside or beyond the garage the whole day shouting and cursing at everyone she lays eyes on, to leave the property. The woman seems to be defending her territory. She has even been pictured in some of the pictures taken by Tripadvisor waving her middle finger.

Breaking Bad homeowner Frances Padilla promises to not sell the property

Since 1973, Frances and Louie Padilla have resided in Albuquerque home, and the family has found it difficult to adjust to the property's rapid ascent to fame.

Padillas told TMZ that the memories of their children growing up in the house are treasured, they aren't put off by the flood of fans or tempted by a big selling price. Fran Padilla said to TMZ that since every scene in the Whites' house is filmed on a sound stage, viewers of Breaking Bad wouldn't recognize the interior of the house otherwise.

Their garden has also been featured in Breaking Bad.