Netflix's You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment dives into the intriguing world of a Stanford University study comparing the health effects of a Vegan diet and an Omnivore diet. The Vogt Foundation, a private foundation that supports the Oceanic Preservation Society, funded this Netflix documentary.

While the series claims to present unbiased findings, there are underlying factors that earn scrutiny. This article delves into the funding of the documentary, sheds light on what the series is about, and explores some lesser-known aspects of this Netflix limited series.

What is You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment about?

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment is a 2024 documentary series on Netflix that shadows four sets of identical twins enrolled in a Stanford University study. The study examines the health effects of contrasting diets — Vegan and Omnivore.

For the initial four weeks, the twins received prepared meals, and for the subsequent half, they had to cook their own. The documentary is part of the broader You Are What You Eat franchise.

Who funded You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment?

The Stanford University study that serves as the foundation for the Netflix series was funded by multiple sources. The Vogt Foundation, a private foundation supporting various causes, played a role in financing the research.

The foundation also supports the Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS), the very same that produced the documentary. Additionally, it is directed by the OPS founder Louie Psihoyos, known for his Oscar-winning work The Cove, who professed to be Vegan on The Joe Rogan Experience episode #1388.

Funding also came from the Stanford Clinical and Translational Science Award program and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, but it's the Vogt Foundation that has garnered attention, particularly because of its association with and contribution to plant-based diet projects and the undisclosed nature of the information.

Some unknown facts about Netflix's You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Apart from You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, The Vogt Foundation also provided a grant to The Game Changers, a Netflix documentary about Vegan athletes, which was allegedly criticized for cherry-picking information and selective use of facts.

The lead author of the twin study and the initial voice viewers encounter in the series, Christopher D. Gardner, holds the director position for Stanford's Plant-Based Diet Initiative, a program financially supported by Beyond Meat. Notably, a Stanford press release mentions that Gardner predominantly follows a Vegan lifestyle.

According to RealityBurred, despite claiming to check various health aspects, it was noted that crucial elements like sodium content and effects on blood pressure were not adequately addressed.

Thus, a four-part docuseries helmed by a Vegan and grounded in research conducted by a Vegan who oversees a program backed by Vegan-centric funding, concluding that adopting a Vegan diet is universally advisable, has sparked controversy.

While You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment seeks to unravel the mysteries of diet impact through a Stanford study and outlines the health benefits of a Vegan diet, its undisclosed associations, potential biases, and limited coverage of critical study aspects cast shadows on its credibility.

The documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.