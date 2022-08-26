Who is Gabriella Meyer from Making the Cut Season 3? Designer runs clothing brand that makes upcycled streetwear

Season 3 of Amazon Prime's latest fashion series, Making the Cut, premiered on August 19. With ten budding fashion entrepreneurs, the show features high fashion runway looks created by them. One of the fashion entrepreneurs is Gabriella Meyer, who runs her clothing brand that makes upcycled streetwear.

In every episode of Making the Cut, contestants will receive brainstorming challenges from the judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott. The winner's looks from all the rounds will be showcased on Amazon Fashion and made available for sale only in a limited edition. The winner will bag a grand cash prize of $1 million and get more opportunities to establish their brand in the fashion world.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It further adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store".

Making the Cut's Gabriella Meyer has worked with many celebrities through her brand

Gabriella Meyer is a young Winnetka native who runs her own fashion brand named Denimcratic. Founded in 2017, Gabriella's brand is committed to sustainability and works towards reworking and reimagining recycled materials. At Denimcratic, she recycles wasted denim clothes and gives them upbeat streetwear feel with the help of quirky digital painting.

Moreover, her website describes the mission of her brand as follows:

"As a contributor to the denim industry, we make it our brand mission to eliminate as much waste and carbon footprint as possible. With this notion, we have chosen to keep our production local in LA, often on a made-to-order basis."

By consistently building on her brand, the Making the Cut contestant has even got the opportunity to work for some of the biggest Hollywood stars during Milan Fashion Week, where her brand's dresses were worn by celebrities like Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Also, her brand has been widely covered by prestigious publications such as The New York Times, Vogue, and Marie Claire.

In fact, in an interview with Fox32, Gabriella shared her experience of working for high-profile celebrities. She said:

"We would be pulling all-nighters doing these custom outfits, going out to high-profile clients the next day. And we'd be laughing at three in the morning, working in my parent's attic, like ‘If only they knew that this was being made in my parents' attic in the suburbs of Chicago."

Meyer completed college at the University of Michigan in the year 2017 and became the founder and designer of her brand in the same year.

Initially, her brand would create only denim-related clothing for men and women, but now it has expanded towards designing knitwear and other accessories.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

