Who gifted Ellen DeGeneres "weed drinks"? Talk show host opens up about rushing wife Portia de Rossi to the ER after consumption

Popular talk show host and celebrity Ellen DeGeneres made her first public appearance in a while on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 63-year-old celebrity narrated an incident that occurred recently, where her wife, Portia de Rossi, had to be rushed to the hospital following a "weed drink" binge. Ellen DeGeneres spared no details around the incident that led to her wife's emergency appendicitis.

Who gave Ellen DeGeneres "weed drinks"? Events leading to Portia de Rossi's hospitalization revealed

In a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen DeGeneres reveals that fellow comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler had told her about a brand of "Weed Drinks" called CANN. CANN is a packaged beverage containing THC and CBD, which are the prime ingredients for experiencing a marijuana-based high. In Ellen's words, here's how things went down:

I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three. I took two melatonin sleeping pills and I'm laying in bed and I realise she's not in bed. I said, 'Baby, are you OK?' She's moaning. I get out of bed and she's on the ground on all fours and I said you're not okay 'No unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK."

She later revealed that she drove her wife to the hospital as "the adrenaline kicked in" to get her wife some help. After running some tests, the doctors figured out that an appendicitis was required and performed it the next morning.

On a more light-hearted note, she spoke about how Portia was coping with her recovery with a funny anecdote:

"She was begging for more pain pills because she was still in pain and the nurse was not giving them to her. So she starts offering up tickets to my show. She's like bargaining, 'What about the Christmas 12 Days show?'"

Ellen DeGeneres rounds off the story by stating that her wife is doing much better now, and that she is making a smooth recovery after the initial scare.

