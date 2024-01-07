Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard married to? All to know

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to renew wedding vows with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, a sixth-grade social studies teacher in 2024. They got married in 2022 when Blanchard was in prison, serving a 10-year sentence for being involved in her mother's murder.

Talking with PEOPLE on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the premiere of Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in New York City, Ryan shared the couple's plans to have a proper and grand ceremony. He said:

"We want a proper wedding at some point. Gypsy deserves a white dress moment. I know every female deserves that. And Gypsy's already got the style of dress she wants."

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband?

According to the marriage certificate acquired by PEOPLE, Ryan Scott Anderson is a native of Louisiana and a middle-school special education teacher. He married Gypsy in July 2022 in Chillicothe, Missouri, after getting a marriage license in June of the same year. It was a small ceremony held within the prison.

At the time of their marriage, Gypsy was serving a sentence for her involvement in her mother's second-degree murder. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, she was granted parole on December 28, 2023, which led to her release from prison three years early.

Anderson used to live with his mother so that he could help raise his nephew. But he was planning on making a home for Gypsy and himself and was looking for a good place for both to live after she was released.

How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson meet?

Ryan had seen the Mommy Dead and Dearest, an HBO documentary from 2017 about the murder of Dee Dee. Ryan wrote a letter to Gypsy instead of Tiger King in 2020 after learning from a coworker that the latter had done the same.

It was because of the letters he wrote to her when she was in prison that Blanchard first met Ryan. Gypsy had received hundreds of messages from other men, but with Ryan, she felt that instant connection she hadn't with any of the others. In her interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!’ So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends."

By May 2020, they regularly wrote to each other, a practice that continued for a year and two months. They finally met at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. The connection with him seemed too good to be true, especially after all that had happened in her life.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's plans for their future

Blanchard and Anderson (Image via gypsyrose_a_blanchard@Instagram)

Following her release, the thirty-two-year-old has quickly become an internet sensation, sharing with her fans updates about her life in Louisiana and her next endeavors, which include a new documentary titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The six-part documentary, which debuted on Lifetime on January 5, interviews Blanchard about how she got to know Anderson and provides an inside look at their jail wedding day in episodes five and six.

In the documentary, Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated that if she was given parole, she intended to relocate to Louisiana with Anderson. And now that she's free, she's been busy posting selfies with her husband and defending him from all the negative comments online.

When PEOPLE asked her in December 2023 if she wanted kids with Ryan, she responded affirmatively but expressed concern about how she would explain her life to them. She said:

"I'm going to have kids one day. And I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

One thing she was sure about was that she wouldn't be an abusive mother to her kids as her mother had been because she'd 'learned what not to do' as a Munchausen by Proxy victim.