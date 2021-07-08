Who is Halsey's baby daddy? All about her relationship with Alev Aydin

Halsey is all set to release her fourth studio album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it explores pregnancy and childbirth.

The cover art shows the mom-to-be as a combination of “the Madonna and the Wh*re.” It challenges the idea that women should be perceived as either saintly virgins or sexual deviants.

After the release of the third studio album and a book of poems, Halsey launched a multi-dimension makeup brand called About-face. She then announced her pregnancy by sharing some snaps on Instagram. Halsey tagged her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and he commented:

“Heart do full; I love you sweetness [heart emojis]”

Halsey never hesitated to share photos of her pregnant belly at every stage, and this is the theme that led to her new album.

It is unknown how Halsey and Aydin met each other. But it might have been when Aydin started writing a film about Halsey in 2018, a biopic similar to Eminem’s 8 Mile.

During last year’s lockdown, Halsey announced her pregnancy. And until that time, no one knew who she was dating. Sources say Halsey may have secretly married Aydin.

Alev Aydin and his relationship with Halsey

Alev Aydin is a screenwriter and producer. He is well-known for films like Small Shots, Controller, and HipMen: Los Angeles. IMDB mentions that he is an actor.

Aydin has worked on films like Turbo and Joey. He was a co-writer, producer, and director and played the lead role in the feature film Lonely Boy. The film won many awards at some film festivals in 2013.

His Instagram handle is @zoneaydin, and his followers are increasing every day after the recent announcement by Halsey about her pregnancy. Aydin hails from Turkey and manages his time between Los Angeles and New York City.

Us Weekly reports that Halsey was first seen with Aydin in October 2020. The couple's relationship history has not yet been revealed yet. Two years ago, Halsey and Aydin were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Halsey stated in March 2021 that the pregnancy was 100 percent planned, and the couple also inked similar tattoos at a California tattoo shop. Us Weekly reports that Halsey was not hoping to get married before pregnancy, and the couple was focusing only on pregnancy.

