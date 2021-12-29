Who is Harry Reid's wife, Landra Gould? Marriage explored as former Senate majority leader dies aged 82

After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Harry Reid passed away on December 28, 2021. The former Senate Majority Leader and longest-serving Congress member in Nevada was 82 at the time of his passing.

News of his demise was confirmed in an official statement by his wife, Landra Gould, who said:

"I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer In honor of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid:



The flags at the Capitol are being lowered to half-staff. In honor of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid:The flags at the Capitol are being lowered to half-staff.

Gould also mentioned that Reed was a dedicated family man and loyal friend who appreciated the support he received during his fight with cancer:

“Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend. We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”

Chuck Schumer, the current Senate Majority Leader, also issued an official statement about Harry Reid’s passing:

“He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help… He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends.”

Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met



He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class



He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever metHe never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle classHe’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day https://t.co/8T9PiD7vY4

Reid is survived by his wife Landra and their five children: Rory, Key, Josh, Lana, and Leif Reid.

Everything to know about Harry Reid’s wife, Landra Gould

Landra Gould with her husband, Harry Reid (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Landra Gould was born to Jewish immigrant parents and grew up in Henderson, Nevada. She is best recognized as the wife of American politician Harry Reid and reportedly attended the same high school as her husband.

Gould began dating the Democratic leader during their high school years, and married him against her family’s wishes in 1959. She supported Reid throughout his political career and stayed by his side until his death.

During an interview with CNN Politics, Harry Reid praised Landra as a person, mother and wife:

"She's never changed. She's 74 years old. She could win a beauty contest today. She is the nicest person. She has been a wonderful mother, a terrific wife to me.”

The politician also said he was “blessed” to have Landra as his life-partner:

“I wish there was a way I could express to everyone how fortunate I am… I am a blessed man to have this five-foot-tall woman with me all these years."

Landra is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2011 and underwent treatment and chemotherapy at an undisclosed healthcare facility in Washington. She shares four sons and a daughter with Harry Reid.

A look into Harry Reid and Landra Gould’s marriage and relationship

Harry Reid and Landra Gould started dating during their high school years (Image via Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Harry Reid and Landra Gould were together for nearly six decades until his death on December 28. The pair reportedly met when Reid was in junior high school, and Gould was a sophomore. They started dating during high school.

In his book, The Good Fight, the politician mentioned that he saw Landra for the first time while she was washing her family vehicle. He felt she was a “decent car washer!”

Adam Jentleson 🎈 @AJentleson "Reid met Landra Gould when he was a junior in high school, and she was a sophomore." cnn.com/2015/03/31/pol… "Reid met Landra Gould when he was a junior in high school, and she was a sophomore." cnn.com/2015/03/31/pol…

Reid also recalled their first date, when he borrowed a friend's car to take Landra to a theater. However, the car wouldn't start and they ended up having to push-start it:

“There are minutes that turn an actual existence, and that stay with you until the final gasp. That was one of those minutes for me.”

However, Landra’s father opposed her relationship with Harry due to their differing religious backgrounds. The former Senate Majority Leader and professional boxer even got into a fistfight with his future father-in-law when he stood against one of their dates.

Juan Escalante @JuanSaaa 4. Reid punched his future father-in-law in the face.



>>> The father would not let Harry Reid marry his daughter, Landra Gould, because the Gould's were Jewish and Reid was not. 4. Reid punched his future father-in-law in the face.>>> The father would not let Harry Reid marry his daughter, Landra Gould, because the Gould's were Jewish and Reid was not.

During a 2006 interview with CNN Politics, Harry Reid reflected on his difficult early relationship with his in-laws:

"As our relationship built, her parents came to the realization that it could be something serious and it was a very difficult time, the last few years of courtship, because they of course wanted her to meet somebody Jewish."

Landra and Harry reportedly eloped in 1959 during their college days. Reid said that his wife’s parents gradually came to terms with the relationship following their marriage:

"They said we did everything we could to stop the two of you... we're going to do everything we can to make your lives a success, and they were wonderful.”

HISTORY:nevada @HistoryNevada

62 years! Retired US Senator for Nevada, Harry Reid wed his high school sweetheart Landra Gould on Sep 12, 1959 at the Mormon Church in Henderson, NV, against Landra's parents' wishes. bit.ly/33tOdRw 62 years! Retired US Senator for Nevada, Harry Reid wed his high school sweetheart Landra Gould on Sep 12, 1959 at the Mormon Church in Henderson, NV, against Landra's parents' wishes. bit.ly/33tOdRw62 years! https://t.co/v2HibCGW6I

Also Read Article Continues below

The couple later converted to Mormonism but reportedly kept a "Mezuzah" on their door to follow the custom of Judaism. They also observed important Jewish holidays until Landra's parents passed away.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee