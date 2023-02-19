Who is Haven Madison? American Idol 2023 contestant’s father is Grammy-nominated Building 429’s Jason Roy

American Idol is set to premiere with season 21 in less than a day. Viewers will be introduced to a new set of contestants who arrive hoping to impress the judges with their audition.

The popular reality TV talent competition series will premiere with its first round of auditions on Sunday night, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC. One of the contestants to feature in the first episode is Haven Madison, a high school student and cheerleader.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, American Idol will return for season 21 alongside reigning judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The format hasn't changed this season and is similar to the previous ones.

American Idol season 21 will kick-start with the auditions, followed by Hollywood Week. Contestants who advance will perform in the Showcase Round, followed by the Top 24. The qualifying singers will then get the opportunity to perform for America's vote in the live shows. Ultimately, only one contestant with the highest number of votes will be crowned the title winner.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season premiere, here's everything you need to know about Haven Madison from American Idol season 21, episode one.

Haven Madison from American Idol season 21 is daughter of Jason Roy, lead singer of Building 429

Teenager Haven Madison hails from Clarksville, Tennessee. At a young age, she was a choice for America's Platinum ticket at the famed American Music Rewards. Incidentally, Haven is the daughter of Jason Roy from the Grammy-nominated Christian contemporary band, Building 429.

According to her bio on Spotify, Haven grew up on a tour bus. Her father, who was always on tour, took his family with them, because of which she was homeschooled until a certain age. Being on tour with her father was when Haven found her passion for music.

Haven has already released a fair bit of her own music, including her EP titled All the Things I Didn’t Say, which also includes a duet with her own brother.

In an exclusive interview with Clarksville Now, Haven opened up about the first time she performed and how her father encouraged her to do so:

"He said, ‘Go out there and sing with him!’ I was like … absolutely not. He said, ‘I’ll pay you 20 bucks if you go out there!' And he raised it! He said, ‘I will pay you 40 bucks if you go out there and sing like you already are back here.'"

She recalled her biggest moment when she opened for Hill Fest:

"It was ‘Haven Madison: Opening.’ It was crazy getting there and seeing my name on the shirts; somebody asked me to sign stuff, and they wanted pictures with me. I was like, ‘What is this world?’ And that was my first moment of like, Here’s my brand."

Opening up about her American Idol audition; she shared:

"I fully went into it thinking like, ‘Man I’m probably gonna come on here, sing my song, Thanks for coming, now get out.' I was still convinced up until I was standing in front of the three judges that maybe this was a scam."

American Idol season 21 will air on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

