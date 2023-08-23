Who does Idina Menzel play in Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The highly anticipated Netflix film, titled You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, is slated to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Directed by Sammi Cohen, the film follows the lives of best pals Stacy and Lydia who want to have spectacular bat mitzvahs. But their relationship is put to the test when Stacy witnesses Lydia kissing her crush. They argue, ruin each other's celebrations, and ultimately come to the conclusion that their friendship is what matters most.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."

The film features a star-studded cast that is sure to add flair to the already intriguing and hilarious plot of the film.

Among the exceptionally talented star cast, an actress who has certainly managed to turn heads is Idina Menzel. The actress will be essaying the role of Bree Friedman, Stacy's mother, in the comedy-drama.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah's Idina Menzel has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects

Idina Menzel (Image via IMDb)

Idina Menzel received her first big break when she was cast in the Broadway rock opera, titled Rent. She brought to the stage the character of Maureen Johnson, an HIV-positive bisexual artist and activist. Menzel's performance was praised by critics, and she was nominated for a Tony Award as a result.

Since then the actress has appeared in over 100 Broadway plays, revolutionizing the way women are perceived in acting. The actress has been now nicknamed the "Queen of Broadway". She has also gone on to star in several Hollywood films including Frozen, If/Then, and Wicked, garnering fans worldwide.

Menzel is renowned for her captivating stage presence and strong vocals. One of the most well-known and regarded actresses in Hollywood today, Menzel will no doubt deliver a phenomenal performance in the upcoming film.

More about You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

The 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah, written by Fiona Rosenbloom served as the inspiration for the upcoming Netflix comedy drama. The official synopsis of the book reads:

"Stacy Friedman is getting ready for one of the most important events of her young life––her bat mitzvah! All she wants is the perfect BCBG dress to wear, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush ever, Andy Goldfarb, to dance with her (and maybe even make out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy’s well-laid plans soon start to fall apart."

It continues:

"Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the entire world happens––causing Stacy to utter the words that will wreak complete havoc on her social life …'You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!"

Apart from Idina Menzel, the film stars numerous other exceptionally talented actors and actresses including Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Sarah Silverman, and Dylan Hoffman, among others.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah premieres on Netflix on August 25, 2023.