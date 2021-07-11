Who was Indian Red Boy? All about the 21-year-old rapper who was tragically shot and killed during an Instagram live

Popular rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed on July 8 when he was inside his car. Several videos have been made viral over the internet which show the man talking to a friend on Instagram Live and was suddenly shot on camera.
Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department said authorities received a call from the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue at 4:10 p.m. local time.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the Indian Red Boy was dead when they arrived at the crime scene. Goetz says that the rapper’s identity was confirmed by the coroner’s office and his real name was Zerail Dijon Rivera.
Who is Indian Red Boy?
Indian Red Boy had around 16.7k followers on Instagram. He is from California and his Instagram stories prove he was close with his family and friends. Following his death on July 10, fans have paid tribute on Twitter.
Indian Red Boy’s shooting was captured on video as he was doing an Instagram live. He and his friend Kapone were talking when shots were fired. Kapone posted a tribute messages for his friend and shared a dancing video of him. The caption reads,
“LLINDIANREDD. I LOVE YOU GANKG.”
A report states that the incident might have happened as a result of the disrespect shown to a Nipsey Hussle mural. Lt. Ti Goetz said that the victim appeared to be a gang member and it could have been a targeted walk-up shooting.
Indian Red Boy has been seen with guns and flashing gun signs in his Instagram page photos. MTO News stated that the shooting may be related to a video shared by the rapper where he was dancing and throwing up gang signs.
