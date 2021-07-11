Who was Indian Red Boy? All about the 21-year-old rapper who was tragically shot and killed during an Instagram live

Popular rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed on July 8 when he was inside his car. Several videos have been made viral over the internet which show the man talking to a friend on Instagram Live and was suddenly shot on camera.

Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department said authorities received a call from the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue at 4:10 p.m. local time.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the Indian Red Boy was dead when they arrived at the crime scene. Goetz says that the rapper’s identity was confirmed by the coroner’s office and his real name was Zerail Dijon Rivera.

Who is Indian Red Boy?

Indian Red Boy had around 16.7k followers on Instagram. He is from California and his Instagram stories prove he was close with his family and friends. Following his death on July 10, fans have paid tribute on Twitter.

Indian red boy got smoked on Instagram live for disrespecting Nipsey and by that token the 60's..



Stop playing on this internet like shit is sweet and treat everyone you come across with some respect. — TheMollyLama (@AloofProphet) July 10, 2021

Damn, seeing them videos got a nigga fucked up. I send my condolences to Indian Red Boy’s family, may God cover all of you, 🕊❤️. — Kenny Mack (@WhooperVandross) July 10, 2021

Idk who Indian Red Boy is, but my God nobody deserves to be murdered like that via IG live! His whole family has to keep reliving that shit. Smh. — iAmSagan💓✨💖 (@IAMSAGAN) July 10, 2021

RIP Indian Red Boy it's sad to hear what happened to him especially since Nipsey Hustle wanted a gang peace treaty the day before he died RIP Nipsey pic.twitter.com/MSMF0Gb9YM — Marquis Villanueva (@MarquisVillanu1) July 11, 2021

That video of Indian red boy literally made me sick to my stomach — Bella 3nchanted (@Bella_Poizon) July 11, 2021

Before this fight I watched that Indian red boy video😭😭😭 — Δημήτρη Τσαφένδας (@Lungelo_Wolf) July 11, 2021

daamn that video of Indian Red Boy getting shot and killed, wtf...



rip bozo tho — Eetu WRLD ⁹⁹⁹ (@PostyVVRLD) July 11, 2021

Damn that Indian Red Boy video my god — Black Socrates (@Mike_Lowery_) July 11, 2021

Indian Red Boy got shot and killed while he was live on Insta 🙆🏾‍♂️



Apparently the dude defaced a Nipsey mural for clout and the 60s gang took him out.



That video is sad though! — Dj Zan-D (@DjZanD) July 11, 2021

Indian Red Boy’s shooting was captured on video as he was doing an Instagram live. He and his friend Kapone were talking when shots were fired. Kapone posted a tribute messages for his friend and shared a dancing video of him. The caption reads,

“LLINDIANREDD. I LOVE YOU GANKG.”

A report states that the incident might have happened as a result of the disrespect shown to a Nipsey Hussle mural. Lt. Ti Goetz said that the victim appeared to be a gang member and it could have been a targeted walk-up shooting.

Indian Red Boy has been seen with guns and flashing gun signs in his Instagram page photos. MTO News stated that the shooting may be related to a video shared by the rapper where he was dancing and throwing up gang signs.

