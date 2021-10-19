Who is Jack Rogan? 'The Voice' singer once worked as a server at nursing home

The Voice Season 21 has roped in extremely talented singers who are all set to compete for the battle round. Ready to impress judges, Jack Rogan is one such contestant who nailed it during blind auditions and made mentors John Legend and Kelly Clarkson fight over him.

To convince Rogan to choose Team Legend, the All of Me singer said:

“I turned [the chair] very early for you. I would argue I turned right before Kelly. What got both of us was just the gravity and the beauty of your tone. You sound so heartbreaking. I thought it was such a thoroughly enjoyable storytelling performance.”

With this, Rogan chose Team Legend over Team Kelly, while Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton didn’t turn the chair but they liked his performance.

Grande said:

“You have such a cool voice. I was so tempted to push my button so many times. But I was waiting to be moved a tiny bit more emotionally. I love your tone. I would listen to an album of yours. Like, I would come to your show.”

Who is Jack Rogan?

The 18-year-old Jack Rogan from Rochester, New York, grew up with his six siblings who were all into music. He learned to play guitar from his older brother during their jam sessions and later, Rogan began singing. As he was home-schooled, he gave a lot of time to his passion for music.

At the age of 14, Rogan served at a nursing home where he brought his talent to his work. The Voice contestant played the piano and sang for the residents. Seeing the impact of his music on people made Rogan happy. On The Voice, he faced a real stage and camera for the first time.

Rogan’s upcoming performance on The Voice

After the blind audition round, The Voice contestants will now be prepped to face the battle round. For this, battle advisors join mentors who form groups of two participants from their team. Rogan will be seen performing with Sabrina Dias to Taylor Swift’s hit song, Cardigan.

While the advisor of Team Legend is Camila Cabello, the other battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

The upcoming episodes of The Voice will air on October 18-19 on NBC and consist of knockouts and live performances.

