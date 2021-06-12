Who is Jesse Jo Stark? All about Yungblud’s girlfriend as he makes their relationship official

Yungblud is officially dating Jesse Jo Stark! The British singer recently shared a series of pictures with her on his Instagram, making the relationship public. He also called Jesse the “love of his life” in the post.

Jesse Jo replied with an “I luv you baby” on the singer-songwriter’s post and shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

The announcement of Yungblud’s relationship with Jesse Jo comes months after the musician sparked dating rumors with singer Miley Cyrus.

According to UK Weekly, Yungblud and Jesse Jo have known each other for many years. The pair reportedly started dating a few months back.

Last year, she featured in Yungblud’s “Strawberry Lipstick” music video. Meanwhile, it was also revealed that the 23-year-old contributed to the cover artwork and Polaroid shots for Jesse’s “Die Young” music video.

Who is Yungblud’s girlfriend, Jesse Jo Stark?

Jo Stark is an American singer-songwriter. She is also a fashion designer and best friends with supermodel Bella Hadid. The 30-year-old was born to Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark in Los Angeles, California.

Jesse Jo Stark has been associated with the fashion industry since the tender age of six. Her parents are founders of a renowned fashion brand, “Chrome Hearts.”

The performer later ventured towards Indie music and began posting music videos on her YouTube channel.

Her debut single “Driftwood” was released back in 2017 under her own record label “Sugar Jones Music.” Jesse Jo Stark launched a few other singles within her label and released her debut EP “Dandelion” in 2018.

After touring with Sunflower Bean and The Vaccines, Jesse signed with the LA-based record label “We Are Hear.” Her most recent singles include “Tangerine” and “Die Young,” both released last year.

She has also launched a clothing line known as “Deadly Doll.”

A look at Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud’s relationship

Although the pair have known each other for a couple of years, their romantic relationship is relatively new. Jesse first appeared on Yungblud’s social media during the promotion of his single “Strawberry Lipstick.”

It is not yet known when the duo officially started dating or how they met each other. However, romance rumors between the two sparked when Yungblud wished Jesse Jo Stark for her birthday this April.

He posted quite a few close shots of the duo and said her heart is bigger than anyone he has ever met.

The “Loner” singer also gifted Jesse a guitar for her birthday. Scribblefrog, the guitar designer, previously took to his TikTok and shared that the gift was customized for her.

The couple has also been spotted in public quite a few times since last year.

