Who is Jharrel Jerome? Meet the actor who plays Cootie in Prime Video's I'm a Virgo

Jharrel Jerome is set to portray the character of Cootie in the upcoming TV series I'm a Virgo on Prime Video, scheduled for release on June 23, 2023. Jerome is a talented American actor and producer, known for his notable roles in films such as Moonlight (2016), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and the television series When They See Us (2019).

I'm a Virgo is a captivating television series that chronicles the life of a 13-foot-tall man as he faces the challenges and triumphs of navigating the real world. Created by Boots Riley, the series features a talented cast including Jharrel Jerome, Olivia Washington, and Brett Gray.

Here is the official synopsis of I'm a Virgo as stated by IMDb:

"A coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall man, who escapes experiencing the beauty and contradictions of the real world; he forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol named The Hero."

Jharrel Jerome is a rising star in Hollywood

With his compelling performances and dedication to his craft, Jharrel Jerome has emerged as a rising star in the entertainment industry, garnering praise for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

Jerome gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for his role as Kevin Jones in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film Moonlight in 2016. The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Jerome's performance was widely praised for its depth and emotional resonance.

In 2019, Jerome portrayed the real-life character of Korey Wise in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us, directed by Ava DuVernay. His portrayal of Wise earned him widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Jerome's talent and versatility extend beyond his dramatic roles. He showcased his range by lending his voice to the character of Miles Morales in the highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, slated for release in 2023.

In addition to his acting work, Jerome has also ventured into producing. He has shown a commitment to using his platform to amplify underrepresented voices and promote meaningful stories.

Jharrel Jerome in Prime Video's upcoming series I'm a Virgo

Jharrel Jerome embodies Cootie, the enigmatic Virgo in Prime Video's anticipated series I'm a Virgo. As a 13-foot-tall Black man from Oakland, Cootie embarks on a transformative journey, encountering friendship, and love, and making unconventional choices after 19 years of seclusion.

Innovatively, Riley employs traditional camera tricks rather than CGI to depict Cootie's extraordinary height in I'm a Virgo. Animation is skillfully utilized by Riley to propel the narrative, showcasing his creative approach to storytelling and visual effects.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jharrel Jerome says;

"It was definitely a challenge, definitely one of the biggest challenges I faced on set, technically speaking. It's really a lot about connecting and locking in with your scene partner beforehand in the rehearsal process so that you can bring a chemistry that's already set to the scene."

Throughout the series, I'm a Virgo presents a captivating blend of adventure, self-discovery, and reflection. It celebrates the resilience of the human spirit, highlighting the universal themes of growth, connection, and the pursuit of dreams.

Mark your calendars for June 23rd as Prime Video unveils the premiere of all episodes of I'm a Virgo.

