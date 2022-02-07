Who is Julius Cacho from 'Love Is Blind'? Meet the logistics manager with a love for food and fitness

Love Is Blind Season 2 has recently revealed its cast members. Season 2 will feature Julius Cacho as one of the new contestants. The show will premiere on February 11, 2022 with 30 new faces looking to find love. Netflix's reality show will have its contestants going on blind dates. They will get to know each other's personalities with a wall preventing them from seeing what the other person looks like.

The contestants will only get to see each other after they develop mutual feelings and want to move ahead with their relationship.

Who is Julius Cacho from 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?

Julius Cacho is a 39-year-old logistics manager who lives in Chicago. His Instagram bio reads:

"If you wait for the right time, you’ll never make your move."

Cacho's Instagram is currently set to private. In a promotional video for Love Is Blind on YouTube, he commented on his dating outlook:

"I'm most excited to probably get to know this person and get to see if it actually can have something going together."

He also revealed that his number one pet peeve is someone chewing with their mouth open.

Julius Cacho might be a little introverted, but it will be interesting to see how he strikes up conversations with his dates on the show.

Apart from him, the show has selected other contestants as well who have very unique personalities that are waiting to shine once the show goes on air.

When will 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 premiere in the US?

Love Is Blind Season 2 will premiere on February 11, 2022, at 3.00 am EST in the US. This season will have around 14 episodes and will be hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The show is produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen.

