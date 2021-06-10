Who is Nightbirde? America’s Got Talent contestant battling cancer moves judges to tears, wins Golden buzzer

The judges on "America’s Got Talent" were moved to tears in the latest episode, as Nightbirde, a contestant from Ohio, swept them off their feet with her heartfelt performance. Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde, had Simon Cowell hit his Golden Buzzer as she delivered an impeccable performance of her original song.
So who is Nightibirde and why did the panelists Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel find her story so moving?
What is June Aka Nightbirde’s story?
Nightbirde is a 30-year-old from Ohio who is battling cancer. She revealed to the judges that her original track “It’s Okay” narrated her life in the past year, her journey as a cancer patient and how she navigated it.
Nighbirde further shared that the last time she checked, the cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. But what followed was a beautiful melody that left everybody speechless and the singer received a standing ovation at the end of her act.
The judges were unable to hold back their tears and heaped Nightbirde with praise for her powerful performance. While Howie said, “That felt like the most authentic thing I've heard this season”, Heidi added, Nightbirde’s song gave her “chills”.
Cowell, who at first caught everybody off guard saying he was "not going to give a 'yes' for her performance”, went on to smash the Golden Buzzer, sending her directly to the final live shows.
Nightbirde says it's “too good to be true”
The singer shared a few moments from the show on her personal Instagram and thanked Cowell for hitting the Golden Buzzer. Posting a picture of the moment when Simon took to the stage after her performance, Nightbirde wrote, “Thank you @simoncowell for the most unforgettable moment of my life.”
She shared another picture, with her hands touching the floor after winning the Golden Buzzer. The singer captioned it “Too good to not be true.”
Fans congratulate Nightbirde
The audience soon took to Twitter to shower Nightbirde with compliments, as the majority of them shared quotes from the latest episode in the form of tweets.
Nightbirde has over 105,000 followers on Instagram and uses her platform often to share motivational posts, to keep her followers posted about her personal life along with many samples of her music.