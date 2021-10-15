Who is Kamilah Chavis? Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters' fifth wife was a chauffeur at Coachella

Singer Roger Waters has tied the knot for the fifth time. The 78-year-old married Kamilah Chavis, the love of his life, at Waters’ Bridgehampton estate in New York. He had purchased the property for $16.2 million back in 2010.

Waters has revealed that he met Chavis at Coachella where she worked as his chauffeur. The pair reportedly got engaged this year, and according to some reports, the singer introduced Chavis as his fiancee at a Hamptons party.

Roger shared pictures from his wedding day on Instagram and Twitter.

The event took place near the water’s edge and the couple kissed each other in one of the pictures shared by Roger.

How did Roger Waters meet Kamilah Chavis?

An interview from 2018 unveiled how Waters met Chavis. While speaking with Infobae, Roger Waters said that they have been together for many years.

He went on to say that he met her at one of his concerts while she was working in transportation and driving his car. Waters said he was in one location for two weeks and was transferred several times between the hotel and stadium.

When asked about how he wooed Kamilah, Roger Waters said that one day, he met her and asked if anyone had ever complimented her beautiful cheekbones. Upon seeing her reaction, he knew that it was the beginning of their relationship.

The couple made their first public appearance at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. The pictures from their wedding prove that they are very happy. However, detailed information about Kamilah Chavis’ early life, education, and career remains unavailable for now.

Roger Waters’ previous relationships

Also known as George Roger Waters, he is a well-known songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer. He is the co-founder of progressive rock band Pink Floyd.

He first married his childhood love Judith Trim in 1969. They divorced in 1975 and Trim later died in 2001. The 78-year-old then married Lady Carolyne Christie in 1976. They welcomed a son, Harry Waters, and daughter, India Waters. The pair divorced in 1992.

Roger Waters then tied the knot with Priscilla Phillips in 1993 and welcomed a son, Jack Fletcher. They separated in 2001. Waters then got engaged to actress and filmmaker Laurie Durning in 2004. They got married in 2012 and separated in 2015.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee