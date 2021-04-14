Who is Karissa Walker? DJ Mustard accuses personal shopper of allegedly stealing $50,000, calls her ‘thief and liar’ 

Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, known professionally as DJ Mustard, took to social media to accuse his personal shopper of allegedly stealing $50,000 during a shopping spree.

DJ Mustard's personal shopper ran up his card of over $50K 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKbP3Eb7tb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 13, 2021

Mustard put out a story on his Instagram. In the story, Dj Mustard alleges that his personal shopper went on a shopping spree and blew $50,000 without his consent. He states,

"Attention to all my people who know me. I wanna bring something up to everyone's attention! Karissa Walker is a thief and a liar! She is not my stylist, she was a personal shopper for me and Chanel Mcfarlane (DJ Mustard's wife), we let her use the stylist word so she could get business, but the truth is she did nothing but shop!"

According to DJ Mustard's statement, Karissa walker was just a personal shopper for him and his wife, Chanel Mcfarlane. He further reveals that besides stealing money, she also used a false work title to get better gigs. He continues by saying,

Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K, buying stuff for herself. Purses, shoes, shades, and other stuff, I'm hot and I'm only writing this so nobody else deals with her, she's bad for business. I have all the receipts to prove everything. I paid her more than she was worth, cause I don't play with taking care of people that do their jobs."

Dj Mustard dropping bombs on an Instagram story (Image via Mustard/Instagram)

As it turns out, DJ Mustard found out about his credit cards being misused after the receipts started to roll in. According to his estimate, DJ Mustard states the total that Karissa spent could be well over $100,000. According to him, she used his credit cards to finance her lifestyle.

Despite the severity of the situation, many fans and followers took to Twitter to share some hilarious reactions, here are a few.

dj mustard personal shopper on her way to buy tf she want with the stolen 50k pic.twitter.com/etIcL9kLI5 — mp (@mrpn1999) April 13, 2021

You give me $6k a mo to shop for you, I’m dressing like Oliver Twist the whole first year — Ajasont. (@ajasontm4a) April 13, 2021

these the type of outfits ole girl was picking out for DJ Mustard on a 72k salary???????,!!?? pic.twitter.com/TNsUl6Fmol — . (@pinkdreamsZ) April 13, 2021

Went on DJ Mustard’s “stylist” page and could not find the style that would’ve warranted a $6K/month salary. — The Original Lisa Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) April 13, 2021

Me applying to be DJ Mustard new personal shopper pic.twitter.com/cdOmt59rGu — I.D.I.A. *I Do It All* 🤝🏽 (@AllEyezzOnB) April 13, 2021

Who is Karrisa Walker, and why did she misuse DJ Mustard's credit cards?

According to DJ Mustard, Karrisa stole the money to influence her lifestyle on Instagram. During a conversation between the two following the incident, Karrisa admitted to having misused his credit cards. She states,

"Truly I am so sorry. Should've never got to this point. My temptation ran to greed, and I am so sorry"

As seen on her Instagram profile, Karrisa identifies herself as an entrepreneur and also has an upcoming website called "https://www.karissawalker.com/". There are sub-profiles attached to her first one, on which she showcases her "styling" work for DJ Mustard and his wife.

Her social media posts have so far been littered with comments from netizens calling her out, with many stating that her career is over for what she did; others even blamed social media itself.

That Dj Mustard story is another example of the absolute mental illness that’s social media.



That girl threw away a 75,000 a year gig fo flex and steal for Instagram. A damn shame. — Veteran Freshman - #PapaYuie (@yusufyuie) April 13, 2021

There have been no further statements from DJ Mustard, and no talk of a legal settlement thus far. It's also unclear whether the misused money will be recovered, but only time will tell how this plays out.