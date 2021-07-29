Who is Katarina Deme? All about The Kid Laroi's girlfriend as they celebrate their one-year anniversary

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi was recently tagged in an Instagram post with Katarina Deme, celebrating their one-year anniversary. The caption for the July 24th post read: "Celebrating one year with you..."

The Kid Laroi is currently dating Katarina Deme, best known on TIkTok where she has amassed over 820 thousand followers and seven million likes. Much of Deme's content on the video-sharing platform includes satire and lip-syncing to popular music. She also does modeling work in Los Angeles, where she lives.

Katarina Deme, full name Demetriades, also has a presence on Instagram with over 980 thousand followers. Her post with The Kid Laroi has gained over 300 thousand likes and 880 comments.

The Kid Laroi and Deme met in July 2020 through mutual friends. The rapper, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, relocated from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles where he met Katarina.

The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme's relationship

The Kid Laroi also shared an accompanying post to his Instagram, with the caption reading: "One year with you and I'm happier than ever, time flies kid."

In the comment section of Laroi's post, Katarina Demes responded:

"I love youuuuuu."

The Kid Laroi has become the youngest solo artist to top Australia's album charts. He also has a single with Justin Bieber titled Stay that has recently gained popularity on TikTok. Laroi has also collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, Juice WRLD and Marshmello.

The Kid Laroi has been working on music since 2018, with some of his popular songs being Without You, Reminds Me of You, and Diva. He appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in February where he acknowledged his romantic relationship with Katarina Demes.

During the radio show, Laroi commented on how he previously "was not in the vibe of love" around the time he met Demes.

"But I guess...you can't control some of that type of stuff. It was so ironic."

Radio host Kyle Sandilands stated that "love comes along at the strangest time." Both The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme are seventeen years old. Currently, The Kid Laroi has not commented further on his relationship with Katarina Demes after denying rumors of dating Addison Rae.

Also read: Who is Anthony Barajas? TikTok star on life support as friend Rylee Goodrich dies in California theatre shooting during "Forever Purge" screening

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish