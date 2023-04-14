Who is Kathleen Corradi? New York rat czar's role explained 

To deal with the growing rat menace, New York has appointed its first-ever “rat czar,” with Kathleen Corradi as the city’s director of rodent mitigation. Kathleen, who has been working with the Department of Education for the longest time, has now been appointed to deduct the population of rodents. She has vowed that the city will be seeing more of her and less of rats. She said:

“Pizza rat may live in infamy but rats and the conditions that support their thriving will no longer be tolerated in New York City. No more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces or brazen burrowing. There’s a new sheriff in town. And with your help, we’ll send those rats packing.”

It is being reported that Corradi, the new rat czar, will be paid $155,00 for her new role. She has bagged this role because she has spent many years spearheading the DOE’s rat reduction efforts in 120 buildings throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

All about Kathleen Corradi, New York’s first rat Czar

The new rat czar, Kathleen Corradi, is a resident of Brooklyn, New York. She was earlier the Director of Space Planning at the NYC Department of Education. She has also worked with Discovery Garden Coordinator and at an Elementary school called Explore Charter School.

Kathleen Corradi has a LEED Green Associate license from the US Green Building Council. She has completed her education at Eckerd College and City College of New York. She started off her career in July 2010 as a coordinator of environmental initiatives. Corradi later moved on to teaching roles, as she was a science teacher at Success Academy Charter School.

She switched several jobs but ultimately joined the NYC Department of Education, first as a sustainability manager for six years and then as Director of Space Planning before becoming the city’s rat czar. Her experience in fighting rats at the university level has managed to get her the position of the city’s first-ever rat czar.

She also developed New York’s Zero Waste School program, which became the nation’s largest zero-waste program, reaching over 350,000 students. She also led the agency’s zero rodent reduction efforts, as she actively coordinated with the officials who led the pest mitigation plans across 120 schools. Her efforts led to a 70% decrease in the number of rodents in the area.

New Rat Czar’s first task will be to launch a “rat mitigation zone” in Harlem

As Corradi joins the department as the new rat czar, her first and foremost responsibility would be to launch a “rat mitigation zone” in Harlem. The city is set to invest $3.5 million here, as the rat reduction program would employ close to 35 employees.

Furthermore, thanks to her previous work experience and qualifications, Corradi will bring a more scientific approach to fighting rats and the menace caused by rats.

Speaking about the same, Corradi said:

“I spent a lot of time looking for signs of rats and working to end the conditions that allow them to thrive. Due to those efforts, nearly 70% of schools with persistent rat issues reached their compliance goals.”

Kathy will also use her knowledge, drive, and experience to work in other areas of New York to reduce the population of rodents. Talking about the same, Mayor Adams said:

“Beginning with this $3.5 million investment toward rodent mitigation in Harlem, Kathy will take the lead on our multi-agency effort to test new mitigation techniques, expand outreach and education efforts, and increase maintenance and remediation work. The rats are going to hate Kathy, but we're excited to have her leading this important effort."

Mayor Adams also described the new rat czar as a person with many strengths, the most important being that she “hates” rats.

