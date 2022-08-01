Who is Kelly Hughes? All about the model who flaunted her C-Section scar in a photoshoot

Kelly Hughes, an American fashion model was recently featured in the 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to mark the magazine's 58th year. Hughes flaunted her C-section scar during the photoshoot to spread awareness about embracing their scars.

This year, the outlet collaborated with the renowned brand Frida Mom to raise more awareness about Pay With Change, a brave initiative that promotes idea of "positively shifting the mainstream cultural narratives associated with women’s bodies – especially when becoming a mom."

Kelly Hughes was also joined by model Katrina Scott, who was photographed when she was six and a half months pregnant. Another model, Hunter McGrady, was photographed by the publication during her six-month postpartum journey.

Taking to Instagram, Hughes penned a long note followed by a picture of herself in a swimsuit that has now garnered a lot of love. In a heartfelt post, the model wrote:

"I struggled with insecurities from my scar being that I’m a model and my incredibly difficult recovery but it wasn’t until I “embraced my scar that I experienced the true power in it.""

Here's everything we know about Kelly Hughes and her career

Kelly Hughes began her career as a fashion model. The 42-year-old model has also walked in several well-known fashion shows and modeled for popular brands. Kelly is also a professional jewelry designer who has her own brand called HUES.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Kelly noted about being anxious before the shoot. The model said:

"I had a million things running through my mind before I even started shooting. I had never shown my scar before. And I have been really open with how I struggled with insecurities around my scar. I originally didn’t want a C-section because the bounce back was going to be much harder being that I’m a model."

Kelly Hughes expressed her gratitude to a friend for informing her about the modelling opportunity with Sports Illustrated. She said:

"One of my friends in New York, who is also a model, saw that they were looking for a girl with a C-section scar, and they were shooting in the Florida Keys, which is close to me as I’m in Miami. I reached out to my agency, they proposed me and that’s how I got the job."

Kelly also spoke about the importance of flauting scars and how the entire experience made her stronger. She noted:

“To be honest, I had no idea how much this would impact people. But my photo went viral all over the world. This is something I probably wouldn’t have done before, but I also didn’t see myself in the same way I see myself now. And I think it’s beautiful that a magazine like Sports Illustrated is showing a woman with a C-section and saying, 'she’s beautiful'."

More on Kelly Hughes' son Harlem

Kelly Hughes often posts about her son Harlem, whom she gave birth to in 2018. She delivered him via cesarean surgery. Her son is 3 years old now.

Recalling her pregnancy, Kelly recalled some of the struggles she had to endure. Kelly had expected to give birth normally, but she had no idea she would eventually need a C-section. Speaking about that time with Fox News, she noted:

"During my pregnancy, I had nausea and all the typical things, but it wasn’t anything severe. I had a good pregnancy and I thought I was going to have a natural labor. I have read everything about natural labor, and I was ready for it. I never opened the door to the possibility of a C-section. I just wanted to bounce back as quickly as possible."

Recently, the model has also challenged other women to flaunt their scars with the hashtag #scarlovechallenge on Instagram. Hughes noted that she would repost stories from women all over the world to encourage them further about embracing their scars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far