Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sued by ex-girlfriend for $1 million over physical and verbal abuse

Chet Hanks is being sued for $1 million by an ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, for alleged physical and verbal abuse. Parker claims Hanks was abusive towards her during the relationship.

The suit, which was filed on Monday, April 12th, highlighted an incident of a scuffle on January 8th that led Parker to file a restraining order against Hanks.

In October, Parker claimed that Hanks became enraged when she wanted to leave the hotel room in New Orleans. She claimed that he "grabbed her with force" and "pushed her hard enough that she knocked over tables in the room."

Following the scuffle at the hotel and the restraining order, the couple finally agreed to split on January 6th. However, barely two days later, another incident occurred when Parker went back to Hank's house to collect her belongings.

Following the incident, Hanks filed a lawsuit against Parker over the blood-covered face incident. The report alleged that Parker had been stealing from him.

The lawsuit claims that Parker showed up at Hank's house on January the 8th with three other men. One of those men allegedly flashed his gun. Hanks is suing Parker for assault, battery, and theft. He is also demanding the money she allegedly stole from him.

Following a series of alleged allegations, Parker has now decided to file a lawsuit against Hanks. In a public statement, her lawyer, Kevin Murray, said,

"Our lawsuit alleges, that Chet Hanks demonstrated, an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse against our client (Kiana Parker). This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker."

In a statement to TMZ, Hank's attorney, Marty Singer, said,

"We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown. The lawsuit filed by Ms. Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4th, 2021."

It's unclear how things will work out with both parties at each other's throats. At the moment, there are no further updates on the tense situation between Hanks and Parker.